The comedy-drama follows Vinnie O’Neill (Joe Gilgun) and his gang of friends as they struggle to make ends meet, often turning to petty crime and outrageous schemes.

After narrowly cheating death at the end of season 6, Vinnie and co are living life to the fullest – which inevitably means landing themselves in deeper trouble than ever.

The official synopsis for the last ever episodes teases "lederhosen-fuelled escapades, school reunions gone wildly off the rails, and gangsters more unhinged than ever".

"But amid the madness, old wounds resurface, friendships are tested, and the gang must face what their future and their past really mean."

You can watch the new trailer below:

Returning alongside Gilgun are Michelle Keegan as Erin, Ryan Sampson as Tommo, Aaron Heffernan as Ashley, Parth Thakerar as JJ, Joanna Higson as Sugar, Steve Evets as Jim, Dominic West as Dr Chris, Neil Ashton as Davey and Bhavna Limbachia as Meena.

Reflecting on the decision to end the show now, Brassic co-creator Danny Brocklehurst said: "After 50 epic episodes we are ending Brassic on a high.

"The series is a huge hit, but Joe Gilgun and myself always said we wanted to leave the party while it was still fun, even if saying goodbye is tough."

It was announced back in January that Brassic would be ending after its seventh season, with Sky promising to wrap up the "iconic story in unforgettable Brassic style".

Michelle Keegan has already booked her new project and is set to lead a six-part adaptation of thriller novel The Blame for ITV, while Ryan Sampson will return for a third season of his Sky series Mr Bigstuff, co-starring Danny Dyer.

Brassic season 7 launches on Sky and NOW from Wednesday 25th September. Seasons 1-6 are available to stream now. Find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

Ad

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.