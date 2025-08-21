Danny Dyer's hit Sky comedy Mr Bigstuff has future confirmed following BAFTA win
Dyer will return alongside creator Ryan Sampson.
The Campbell brothers will soon be back on our screens for another spell of chaos, as Sky has renewed BAFTA-winning comedy series Mr Bigstuff for a third season.
EastEnders and Rivals star Danny Dyer will return as Lee Campbell in season 3, while creator Ryan Sampson (Plebs) is returning to play his estranged brother, Glen. Harriet Webb (I May Destroy You) will also be back as Kirsty.
Mr Bigstuff began in 2024, following Glen as his life is turned upside down when his estranged brother Lee arrives on the doorstep of his home that he shares with his fiancée Kirsty.
The show returned for a second season in July 2025, picking up after the shocking revelation that the brother’s father was in fact not dead after all - he simply just left them.
Alongside Dyer, Sampson and Webb, the cast of season 2 features Sampson’s Brassic co-stars Tom Hanson and Parth Thakerar, as well as David Mumeni (Stath Lets Flats), Alan Ford (Snatch) and Shobna Gulati (Coronation Street).
Meanwhile, returning cast in season 2 includes Clive Russell (Ripper Street), Adrian Scarborough (Gavin & Stacey), Fatiha El-Ghorri (Taskmaster), Victoria Alcock (Bad Girls) and Ned Dennehy (Peaky Blinders).
Read more:
- Brassic star already has ideas for season 3 of his BAFTA-winning comedy series
- Danny Dyer: ‘My hero Harold Pinter turned down a knighthood – and I’d do the same’
The first run became a huge hit and earned Dyer a BAFTA TV Award for Male Performance in a Comedy for his role.
Further cast and plot details for season 3 will be announced at a later date.
Mr Bigstuff seasons 1-2 are available to watch on Sky and NOW – sign up for Sky TV here.
Add Mr Bigstuff to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app– download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.
Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Molly Moss is a Trends Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest trends across TV, film and more. She has an MA in Newspaper Journalism and has previously written for publications including The Guardian, The Times and The Sun Online.