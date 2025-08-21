Mr Bigstuff began in 2024, following Glen as his life is turned upside down when his estranged brother Lee arrives on the doorstep of his home that he shares with his fiancée Kirsty.

The show returned for a second season in July 2025, picking up after the shocking revelation that the brother’s father was in fact not dead after all - he simply just left them.

Danny Dyer and Ryan Sampson. Sky.

Alongside Dyer, Sampson and Webb, the cast of season 2 features Sampson’s Brassic co-stars Tom Hanson and Parth Thakerar, as well as David Mumeni (Stath Lets Flats), Alan Ford (Snatch) and Shobna Gulati (Coronation Street).

Meanwhile, returning cast in season 2 includes Clive Russell (Ripper Street), Adrian Scarborough (Gavin & Stacey), Fatiha El-Ghorri (Taskmaster), Victoria Alcock (Bad Girls) and Ned Dennehy (Peaky Blinders).

Read more:

The first run became a huge hit and earned Dyer a BAFTA TV Award for Male Performance in a Comedy for his role.

Further cast and plot details for season 3 will be announced at a later date.

Mr Bigstuff seasons 1-2 are available to watch on Sky and NOW – sign up for Sky TV here.

Add Mr Bigstuff to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.