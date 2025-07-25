To mark the return of Sky's BAFTA-winning comedy Mr Bigstuff, its creator Ryan Sampson and his co-star Danny Dyer have been reflecting on their relationship for Radio Times' Two's Company, a video series that celebrates duos.

The pair play chalk and cheese brothers Lee (Dyer) and Glen (Sampson), who were estranged when they first came back into one another's lives, before going on to rebuild their relationship – albeit with more than a few bumps in the road, which required both actors to leave their inhibitions firmly at the door.

"I was worried about whether you'd be alright doing the end of episode 1... where Lee bursts out of the house and has a naked chase," recalled Sampson.

"[He's] out of the shower, he starts off with the towel around him, and then he loses the towel and he's just running down this suburban street... and there's basically, it turns out, no way to film that without Danny needing to be naked."

As a workaround of sorts, Dyer was essentially given "a sock with a string".

"But when you're running full pelt, and he's running full pelt, he's chasing someone, the sock, it weren't working," he added.

But despite how truly mortifying that sounds, Dyer always planned to do the scene.

"I read it and I laughed hard... it's clever, it's funny, it's the moment when Lee finds his bo**ocks," he said, before revealing his only real concern.

"I wasn't really worried about my nuts being on show, it was more cutting my feet," he added.

You can watch them talking about the wild moment in the video at the top of this page.

Danny Dyer and Ryan Sampson. Sky.

And the adventures of Lee and Glen continue apace in season 2, with the action picking up "two weeks after the shock news that the brothers' dad is not actually dead, and Lee and Glen are handling it very differently".

The synopsis continues: "But, with chaos mounting and questions piling up, the brothers unite on a mission to track him down.

"Meanwhile, Kirsty’s taking charge in the bedroom and the boardroom, but one badly timed kiss – and a mysterious blackmailer – threaten to bring it all crashing down.

"With secrets spilling and tempers flaring, it’s only a matter of time before the family blows up – again."

