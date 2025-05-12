Dyer was nominated alongside Kaos star Nabhaan Rizwan (whose brother, Mawaan, coincidentally won last year for Juice), plus Bilal Hasna (Extraordinary), Dylan Thomas-Smith (G'wed), Oliver Savell (Changing Ends) and Phil Dunning (Smoggie Queens).

He took to the stage last night to deliver a typically unfiltered acceptance speech, which began with him joking that his acting was "so bad it was funny".

Dyer went on to thank Sky and producer Hayley Sterling for their support of the show, also name-checking co-star Harriet Webb and saying it was an "honour to share the screen" with her.

However, the warmest remarks were saved for Mr Bigstuff star and creator Sampson, with Dyer surprising himself by getting choked up as he heaped praise on his collaborator.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

"I'd like to dedicate this to Ryan Sampson: One of the greatest things to come out of Rotherham, [although] that's not saying much," he began. "One of the best actors this country has ever produced, I'm telling you."

"[He's] never done the same thing twice, which is not something I can say," continued Dyer. "You wrote this part, mate, for me, so you gave me a really good opportunity - I'm getting choked up again, f**k me!"

Regaining his composure, Dyer said: "You won this for me, mate! I really appreciate it, thank you so much."

Sampson could be seen in the live audience at the ceremony, himself shedding a few tears of joy over Dyer's words and the recognition his show was receiving.

Wrapping up, Dyer shouted out his daughters, adding: "Girls, Sunnie and Dani… I've done it, girls, I've f***ing done it!"

The award continues what has been a strong period for Dyer post-EastEnders, with the actor also earning acclaim for his role as self-made businessman Freddie in the popular Disney+ series Rivals, which is returning for season 2.

You can watch his full acceptance speech below:

Mr Bigstuff will return to Sky and NOW in July 2025 – sign up for Sky TV now.

Ad

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.