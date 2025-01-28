They went on to appear in numerous television shows, including later editions of RuPaul's Drag Race and ITV competition series Dancing on Ice, where they placed third in the 2023 season.

Most recently, The Vivienne had recorded a cameo appearance in the season 2 premiere of Liverpool-set coming-of-age sitcom G'wed, which will now be dedicated to their memory.

An image from the episode sees The Vivienne on a pink stage branded with a calligraphic 'V', embracing regular character Ted (played by Dominic Murphy) as he prepares to take the mic.

The Vivienne embraces somebody on stage in G'wed season 2. ITV/Golden Path Productions

The episode will see Ted given a chance to compère The Vivienne's drag night at a Liverpool nightclub, which is a big opportunity indeed for the aspiring entertainer.

In addition, season 2 will follow the stories of fellow returning characters Reece (Dylan Thomas-Smith), Christopher (Jake Kenny-Byrne), Connor (Max Ainsworth), Mo (Zak Douglas), Aimee (Amber Harrison) and Mia-Louise (Gemma Barraclough).

Another image from the episode sees The Vivienne dressed as a fortune teller and using an antique-style telephone, but it isn't quite clear what the context is for the time being.

The Vivienne using a telephone in a scene from G'wed season 2 ITV/Golden Path Productions

After news broke of The Vivienne's death, aged only 32, executive producer Mario Stylianides said: "All the cast and crew were so saddened by the passing of The Vivienne and the first episode will now be dedicated to them.

"The Vivienne was a trailblazing icon and we were truly honoured when we found out they were a fan of G’wed and equally excited when they agreed to appear in the first episode of the new series.

"They will always be in our hearts and forever part of the G’wed family."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

G'wed season 2 is coming to ITV2 and ITVX on Thursday 6th February 2025. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Ad

For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.