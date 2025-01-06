Jones wrote: "It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved James Lee Williams – The Vivienne – has passed this weekend.

"James was an incredibly loved, warm-hearted and amazing person. Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother and uncle. They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career.

"We will not be releasing any further details. We please ask that James’s family are given the time and privacy they now need to process and grieve."

Since the news of The Vivienne's death, tributes have continued to pour in for the the drag star, who was the first ever winner of Ru Paul's Drag Race UK.

Fellow drag queen and Ru Paul's Drag Race star Baga Chipz paid tribute to The Vivienne on Instagram with a carousel of images of the pair.

They wrote: "My beautiful, talented, mad, bestest friend in the whole wide world. Not just my sister but also my brother. You would have laughed your b****cks off tonight Viv.. I was in the bloody bingo! How we loved the spinners, having a fag with the old girls outside..

"I had a jäger bomb and a fag in the smoking area on my own and raised a glass whilst talking to you in the sky beautiful (was very Eastenders).

"What am I gonna do now without you? Who am I gonna be naughty with? A couple of naughty buggers always up to mischief and playing up. Being on Drag race has its ups and its downs, But I wouldn’t change anything for the world because it brought me to you.

"You will always be the Velma to my Louise and I’ll always talk to you before I go onstage for every single show I do because let’s face it you were a bloody power house when you hit that stage. Always there for me when I needed you. My beautiful boy. My James. Our Viv.

"You taught me the true meaning of sisterhood but more importantly you taught me how to do a cut crease. I'm sending all my love to your mama and family, me and the girls will always be there for them. I’m gonna bloody miss you friend. Get the drinks in for me love. I love you."

The official Ru Paul's Drag Race account also posted a tribute to The Vivienne, writing: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of The Vivienne. Her talent, humor, and dedication to the art of drag was an inspiration.

"She will be dearly missed, but her legacy will live on as a beacon of creativity and authenticity – she embodied what it means to be a true champion. Our hearts go out to her family and fans during this difficult time."

Jinkx Monsoon also wrote: "I don’t entirely have words… She has made her mark in our hearts and on her stages. It’s too soon for a curtain call but I know it’s a standing ovation. I love you Viv."

The BBC's Fiona Campbell, controller, youth audience (BBC iPlayer & BBC Three), released a statement which read: "We are currently processing the deeply sad news of the passing of James Lee Williams, known to many as The Vivienne.

"We are fiercely proud of The Vivienne’s achievements, including winning the first ever series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. Right now our thoughts are with their family and friends, the Drag Race sisterhood and their many fans."

Ru Paul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage also said: "Heartbreaking, I don’t know how to say how I feel. My darling @thevivienne_ we go back to when I started coming over here to the UK. You were always there, always laughing, always giving, always on point.

"Your laughter, your wit, your talent, your drag. I loved all of it but I loved your friendship most of all. You were a beacon to so many."

Drag queen, singer and winner of Drag Race vs the World winner Tia Kofi wrote: "This is an incredible loss to the British drag community and to the world. Viv represented UK drag at its absolute finest on stage and screen internationally. She was a mentor, an inspiration and a friend. This shock will be felt deeply by us all. Love you Viv."

After winning the first season of Ru Paul's Drag Race UK in 2019, The Vivienne went on to compete in Ru Paul's Drag Race All Stars in 2022 and became the first ever drag performer to take part in Dancing on Ice in 2023, finishing third in the show.

In the world of TV, The Vivienne had also appeared in Emmerdale as a special guest, as well as This Is Going to Hurt, Celebrity Mastermind and The Chase: Celebrity Special.

Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies paid tribute to the Drag Race star on Instagram, writing: "The Vivienne, James Lee Williams (1992-2025). We met a couple of times and chatted online, they were absolutely delightful.

"I was expecting lots of drag queen banter and bitching, but they were far more than that, kinder and more thoughtful and glittering with shrewd observations. And what a talent! On the cusp of graduating to West End stardom. What a world. Night, darling."

The Vivienne starred as the Wicked Witch of the West in the 2024 UK tour of The Wizard of Oz, and Wicked star Ariana Grande paid tribute to the drag artist, sharing a picture of The Vivienne with three heart emojis and an infinity emoji.