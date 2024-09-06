As ever, the winner of the week will be awarded a coveted RuPeter badge, while the bottoms of the week will face the dreaded lip sync.

Joining Ru this year are Michelle Visage, Alan Carr, Graham Norton and some celebrity guest judges, from the likes of Mabel to Simon Le Bon.

So, who are the queens taking part in Drag Race UK season 6? Read on to find out more!

RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 6 cast

Actavia

Actavia. BBC/World of Wonder/Nick Strasburg

Age: 21

From: North Wales

Pronouns out of drag: He/Him

Pronouns in drag: She/Her

Instagram: @actaviax

Actavia says it is "a dream come true" to be part of RuPaul's Drag Race. "It's such a cliché thing to say, but I just can't believe it's real and that I'm here," she said in an interview with the BBC.

Describing her drag, Actavia said: "I would describe myself as a bit of a chameleon, and I always like to add a villainess look to my drag aesthetic, but I'm really approachable – I promise!"

Chanel O'Conor

Chanel O'Conor. BBC/World of Wonder/Nick Strasburg

Age: 25

From: Scotland

Pronouns out of drag: He/Him

Pronouns in drag: She/Her

Instagram: @chanel_o_conor

Chanel O'Conor first discovered drag as a child watching comedy specials featuring Lily Savage and Dame Edna.

It was from watching them that she became "obsessed and fell completely in love with drag".

She added: "Growing up, I used to escape the island for a drama class on the mainland every Saturday, which is where I discovered my true love for experimenting with character creation.

"From that, I took a drag show to the Edinburgh Fringe and it just snowballed from there - I’ve now been doing drag for eight years!"

Charra Tea

Charra Tea. BBC/World of Wonder/Nick Strasburg

Age: 23

From: Belfast

Pronouns out of drag: He/Him

Pronouns in drag: She/Her

Instagram: @charra_tea

Hoping Ru will be able to understand her "gorgeous Belfast accent", Charra Tea was an "artsy kid growing up" and has always been drawn to "big, bold, bright colours", which she incorporates into her drag looks.

"Some people call it tacky, but I love that and I embrace tacky!"

It was after watching Hairspray that Charra Tea became inspired by drag. "I thought to myself, I want to do that, and now I've been doing drag for around five years," she said.

"I love the transformation and confidence that drag gives me."

Dita Garbo

Dita Garbo. BBC/World of Wonder/Nick Strasburg

Age: 48

From: Kent

Pronouns out of drag: They/Them

Pronouns in drag: She/Her

Instagram: @dita_garbo

In drag, Dita Garbo serves "burlesque Hollywood glamour".

Explaining further, she said: "My influences are burlesque icon Dita Von Teese and Hollywood starlet Greta Garbo. I like to say I'm the burlesque lovechild of Dita Von Teese and Greta Garbo! But I can switch it up if I need to keep up with the kids!"

As for what challenges she is looking forward to, Dita can sew, dance and sing!

"I'm excited for any challenges that require those skills," she said. "I've been a performer all my life and I'm so proud and happy to have been invited by Ru into the Drag Race UK sisterhood, and I can't wait to show what I can do as a mature lady!"

Kiki Snatch

Kiki Snatch. BBC/World of Wonder/Nick Strasburg

Age: 25

From: London

Pronouns out of drag: They/Them

Pronouns in drag: She/Her

Instagram: @kikisnatch

Kiki Snatch isn't just a look queen, she is also a big performance queen!

"I can dance and sing whilst looking pretty doing it," she said ahead of her appearance on the series. Bringing "cartwheels, splits, dips, tricks [and] games", Kiki promises a fun time will be had by all!

Kiki is "so excited" to be a Ru Girl in this year's season.

"I remember where I was when I got the call," she said. "I was just about to start work and I heard the word 'Condragulations!'. I couldn't scream out loud, so I did a silent scream and hid myself for a little bit, and then composed myself!"

Kyran Thrax

Kyran Thrax. BBC/World of Wonder/Nick Strasburg

Age: 26

From: Lancashire

Pronouns out of drag: He/Him, They/Them

Pronouns in drag: She/Her

Instagram: @kyranthrax

Kyran Thrax is very much inspired by Lady Gaga when it comes to drag, dubbing her a "creative genius"!

She added: "I'm also inspired by art house horror films and, of course, my mum! Also, the London drag scene is wild – when I first came here, I saw so many subcultures and avenues of drag that it gave me the creative freedom to create Kyran Thrax!"

Ready for the competition and raring to go, Kyran Thrax plans "to cherish every moment".

La Voix

La Voix. BBC/World of Wonder/Nick Strasburg

Age: 43

From: Stockton-on-Tees

Pronouns out of drag: He/Him

Pronouns in drag: She/Her

Instagram: @lavoixtheshow

La Voix is known for "big, loud, belty songs" and loves to make the audience laugh when it comes to drag shows, as "comedy and singing" are what she does best.

La Voix is no stranger to the stage, having competed on Britain's Got Talent, starred in Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie, performed in pantomimes over for 20 years and worked on 80 cruise ships!

Already an established performer, La Voix has wanted to do drag as it has "changed so much" since she first started out 20 years ago.

"I thought Drag Race UK would be an amazing second chapter of my career and a personal challenges to immerse myself in the new world of drag," she said.

Lill

Lill. BBC/World of Wonder/Nick Strasburg

Age: 36

From: Manchester

Pronouns out of drag: They/Them

Pronouns in drag: She/Her

Instagram: @hrhlill

Describing her drag as "very creative and rebellious", Lill's style is, "Usually glamorous pin-up girl, but sometimes it can be freaky and weird!"

Asked what it would mean to take the crown this year, Lill said: "I believe I deserve to win because I've got great style, I'm a fab performer, I'm a lot of fun and nobody else does it quite like me.

"It would be fabulous to receive validation from RuPaul, the judges and all of the Drag Race fans out there!"

Marmalade

Marmalade. BBC/World of Wonder/Nick Strasburg

Age: 24

From: Cardiff

Pronouns out of drag: He/Him

Pronouns in drag: She/Her

Instagram: @thatsmarmalade

Marmalade's original drag name was Marmite, simply because she really liked Marmite, but one day she decided it was time for a change.

"I realised it sounded much better so I stuck with it," she said. "Believe it or not, I've never actually had marmalade. I have no idea what it tastes like!"

Rileasa Slaves

Rileasa Slaves. BBC/World of Wonder/Nick Strasburg

Age: 32

From: London

Pronouns out of drag: He/Him

Pronouns in drag: She/Her

Instagram: @rileasa

Like Rihanna, Rileasa Slaves is "a Caribbean queen, a glamazon, and a superstar". Doing drag has opened so many doors for Rileasa, who has performed on tour with Becky Hill, travelled all over Europe and taken the stage at Glastonbury!

Speaking of the importance of drag to her, Rileasa Slaves said: "The first time I did drag, I had so much fear in my bones.

"A lot of my fear came from my religious upbringing in the Caribbean and the difficulties you can face being part of the LGBTQ+ community in the Caribbean. Becoming Rileasa has given me the opportunity to face my fears."

Saki Yew

Saki Yew. BBC/World of Wonder/Nick Strasburg

Age: 33

From: Manchester

Pronouns out of drag: He/Him

Pronouns in drag: She/Her

Instagram: @saki_yew

Viewers can expect a lot of energy from Saki Yew, with the drag queen promising they won't be able to take their eyes off her!

She elaborated: "You can expect to see a showgirl who’s going to perform her heart out, whether it be a ballad or a dance anthem.

"It's really important to me to represent my cultural identity in my drag, and so I serve Australian showgirl glamour, mixed with high energy Filipino sass and a sprinkle of Northern wit and realness. I think I am a bit of a Frankenstein drag queen!"

Zahirah Zapanta

Zahirah Zapanta. BBC/World of Wonder/Nick Strasburg

Age: 28

From: Nottingham

Pronouns out of drag: He/Him

Pronouns in drag: She/Her

Instagram: @zahirazapanta

Growing up, Zahirah Zapanta was "always quite flamboyant", and her family always actively encouraged her to be a beauty queen.

Speaking of her drag journey, Zahirah said: "As a teenager, it felt like a natural move to showcase my love of makeup and dressing up on YouTube. I built a fan base, created a network, forayed into drag, learnt more about the art and I became a beauty queen!"

RuPaul's Drag Race UK returns to BBC iPlayer on Thursday 26th September at 8pm.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.