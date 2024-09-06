Drag Race UK season 6 cast: Confirmed line-up of this year's queens
The queens are here!
Drag Race UK is back for a sixth season, which promises new twists, more laughs and even more sass than ever before.
As a new group of queens all vie to become the UK's next Drag Race superstar, this year's competition will see up-and-coming and seasoned drag queens compete across 10 weeks in a variety of challenges and iconic games.
As ever, the winner of the week will be awarded a coveted RuPeter badge, while the bottoms of the week will face the dreaded lip sync.
Joining Ru this year are Michelle Visage, Alan Carr, Graham Norton and some celebrity guest judges, from the likes of Mabel to Simon Le Bon.
So, who are the queens taking part in Drag Race UK season 6? Read on to find out more!
RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 6 cast
Actavia
Age: 21
From: North Wales
Pronouns out of drag: He/Him
Pronouns in drag: She/Her
Instagram: @actaviax
Actavia says it is "a dream come true" to be part of RuPaul's Drag Race. "It's such a cliché thing to say, but I just can't believe it's real and that I'm here," she said in an interview with the BBC.
Describing her drag, Actavia said: "I would describe myself as a bit of a chameleon, and I always like to add a villainess look to my drag aesthetic, but I'm really approachable – I promise!"
Chanel O'Conor
Age: 25
From: Scotland
Pronouns out of drag: He/Him
Pronouns in drag: She/Her
Instagram: @chanel_o_conor
Chanel O'Conor first discovered drag as a child watching comedy specials featuring Lily Savage and Dame Edna.
It was from watching them that she became "obsessed and fell completely in love with drag".
She added: "Growing up, I used to escape the island for a drama class on the mainland every Saturday, which is where I discovered my true love for experimenting with character creation.
"From that, I took a drag show to the Edinburgh Fringe and it just snowballed from there - I’ve now been doing drag for eight years!"
Charra Tea
Age: 23
From: Belfast
Pronouns out of drag: He/Him
Pronouns in drag: She/Her
Instagram: @charra_tea
Hoping Ru will be able to understand her "gorgeous Belfast accent", Charra Tea was an "artsy kid growing up" and has always been drawn to "big, bold, bright colours", which she incorporates into her drag looks.
"Some people call it tacky, but I love that and I embrace tacky!"
It was after watching Hairspray that Charra Tea became inspired by drag. "I thought to myself, I want to do that, and now I've been doing drag for around five years," she said.
"I love the transformation and confidence that drag gives me."
Dita Garbo
Age: 48
From: Kent
Pronouns out of drag: They/Them
Pronouns in drag: She/Her
Instagram: @dita_garbo
In drag, Dita Garbo serves "burlesque Hollywood glamour".
Explaining further, she said: "My influences are burlesque icon Dita Von Teese and Hollywood starlet Greta Garbo. I like to say I'm the burlesque lovechild of Dita Von Teese and Greta Garbo! But I can switch it up if I need to keep up with the kids!"
As for what challenges she is looking forward to, Dita can sew, dance and sing!
"I'm excited for any challenges that require those skills," she said. "I've been a performer all my life and I'm so proud and happy to have been invited by Ru into the Drag Race UK sisterhood, and I can't wait to show what I can do as a mature lady!"
Kiki Snatch
Age: 25
From: London
Pronouns out of drag: They/Them
Pronouns in drag: She/Her
Instagram: @kikisnatch
Kiki Snatch isn't just a look queen, she is also a big performance queen!
"I can dance and sing whilst looking pretty doing it," she said ahead of her appearance on the series. Bringing "cartwheels, splits, dips, tricks [and] games", Kiki promises a fun time will be had by all!
Kiki is "so excited" to be a Ru Girl in this year's season.
"I remember where I was when I got the call," she said. "I was just about to start work and I heard the word 'Condragulations!'. I couldn't scream out loud, so I did a silent scream and hid myself for a little bit, and then composed myself!"
Kyran Thrax
Age: 26
From: Lancashire
Pronouns out of drag: He/Him, They/Them
Pronouns in drag: She/Her
Instagram: @kyranthrax
Kyran Thrax is very much inspired by Lady Gaga when it comes to drag, dubbing her a "creative genius"!
She added: "I'm also inspired by art house horror films and, of course, my mum! Also, the London drag scene is wild – when I first came here, I saw so many subcultures and avenues of drag that it gave me the creative freedom to create Kyran Thrax!"
Ready for the competition and raring to go, Kyran Thrax plans "to cherish every moment".
La Voix
Age: 43
From: Stockton-on-Tees
Pronouns out of drag: He/Him
Pronouns in drag: She/Her
Instagram: @lavoixtheshow
La Voix is known for "big, loud, belty songs" and loves to make the audience laugh when it comes to drag shows, as "comedy and singing" are what she does best.
La Voix is no stranger to the stage, having competed on Britain's Got Talent, starred in Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie, performed in pantomimes over for 20 years and worked on 80 cruise ships!
Already an established performer, La Voix has wanted to do drag as it has "changed so much" since she first started out 20 years ago.
"I thought Drag Race UK would be an amazing second chapter of my career and a personal challenges to immerse myself in the new world of drag," she said.
Lill
Age: 36
From: Manchester
Pronouns out of drag: They/Them
Pronouns in drag: She/Her
Instagram: @hrhlill
Describing her drag as "very creative and rebellious", Lill's style is, "Usually glamorous pin-up girl, but sometimes it can be freaky and weird!"
Asked what it would mean to take the crown this year, Lill said: "I believe I deserve to win because I've got great style, I'm a fab performer, I'm a lot of fun and nobody else does it quite like me.
"It would be fabulous to receive validation from RuPaul, the judges and all of the Drag Race fans out there!"
Marmalade
Age: 24
From: Cardiff
Pronouns out of drag: He/Him
Pronouns in drag: She/Her
Instagram: @thatsmarmalade
Marmalade's original drag name was Marmite, simply because she really liked Marmite, but one day she decided it was time for a change.
"I realised it sounded much better so I stuck with it," she said. "Believe it or not, I've never actually had marmalade. I have no idea what it tastes like!"
Rileasa Slaves
Age: 32
From: London
Pronouns out of drag: He/Him
Pronouns in drag: She/Her
Instagram: @rileasa
Like Rihanna, Rileasa Slaves is "a Caribbean queen, a glamazon, and a superstar". Doing drag has opened so many doors for Rileasa, who has performed on tour with Becky Hill, travelled all over Europe and taken the stage at Glastonbury!
Speaking of the importance of drag to her, Rileasa Slaves said: "The first time I did drag, I had so much fear in my bones.
"A lot of my fear came from my religious upbringing in the Caribbean and the difficulties you can face being part of the LGBTQ+ community in the Caribbean. Becoming Rileasa has given me the opportunity to face my fears."
Saki Yew
Age: 33
From: Manchester
Pronouns out of drag: He/Him
Pronouns in drag: She/Her
Instagram: @saki_yew
Viewers can expect a lot of energy from Saki Yew, with the drag queen promising they won't be able to take their eyes off her!
She elaborated: "You can expect to see a showgirl who’s going to perform her heart out, whether it be a ballad or a dance anthem.
"It's really important to me to represent my cultural identity in my drag, and so I serve Australian showgirl glamour, mixed with high energy Filipino sass and a sprinkle of Northern wit and realness. I think I am a bit of a Frankenstein drag queen!"
Zahirah Zapanta
Age: 28
From: Nottingham
Pronouns out of drag: He/Him
Pronouns in drag: She/Her
Instagram: @zahirazapanta
Growing up, Zahirah Zapanta was "always quite flamboyant", and her family always actively encouraged her to be a beauty queen.
Speaking of her drag journey, Zahirah said: "As a teenager, it felt like a natural move to showcase my love of makeup and dressing up on YouTube. I built a fan base, created a network, forayed into drag, learnt more about the art and I became a beauty queen!"
RuPaul's Drag Race UK returns to BBC iPlayer on Thursday 26th September at 8pm.
