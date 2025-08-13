Douglas Booth (The Sandman) will portray DI Tom Radley, alongside Ian Hart (Mr Bates vs The Post Office), in the series based on the debut novel of the same name by Charlotte Langley.

The Blame will open with the shocking discovery of teenage figure skater Sophie Madsen’s body, rocking the quiet town of Wakestead.

DI Crane (Keegan) and DI Radley (Booth) begin their investigation, but what appears to be a tragic death soon unravels into a web of deceit, institutional secrecy and moral compromise.

With time running out and trust crumbling, Crane must juggle the murder case alongside the dangerous internal politics of her own team.

Douglas Booth will portray DI Tom Radley in ITV's The Blame. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Also set to appear in the series are: Nathan Mensah as DC Lewis, Nigel Boyle (Line of Duty) as digital forensic technician Brett Shergill, Joe Armstrong (Gentleman Jack) as ice-skating coach Kyle Frasier, and Matilda Freeman (Passenger) as Sophie Madsen.

Gavin Spokes (House of the Dragon), Josh Bolt (Masters of the Air) and Ceallach Spellman (Cheaters) will portray Wakestead Police team DC Joel Stevens, DC Douglas James and PC Callum Drummond.

The Blame is being developed for television and executive produced by Megan Gallagher, who will also write the series alongside Ashley Sanders and Namsi Khan.

"The Blame is such an important and urgent story to tell; I’m so grateful to have had the opportunity to bring Charlotte Langley’s world and characters to life on screen," said Gallagher.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

ITV’s Director of Drama, Polly Hill, added: "The Blame is a brilliant new crime thriller full of surprising twists and a compelling investigation that also cleverly tackles police corruption, exploitation and misogyny as the thriller unravels.

"Megan is such a wonderful and clever writer, and with Michelle Keegan in the lead and Nicola Shindler [executive producer for Quay Street Productions] at the helm, this is going to be an unmissable drama and one I’m very proud to have on ITV."

The series will be filmed this summer in and around London for ITV1 and STV and will also stream on ITVX and STV Player.

Matt Strevens (Doctor Who) is the series producer, with Sara Huxley as co-producer, while Bex Rycroft (The Crow Girl) will be the director for episodes 1-3, and Claire Tailyour (Beyond Paradise) will helm episodes 4-6.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.