Gavin & Stacey creators' new Apple TV+ show gets title and plot details revealed
Ruth Jones and James Corden's new show will reportedly be called The Choir.
Just days after it was reported that Gavin & Stacey creators Ruth Jones and James Corden are working on a new show for Apple TV+, the project's title and plot have been revealed.
Deadline has reported that the comedy-drama series will be made up of eight episodes, and that it will be called The Choir.
The Choir will reportedly see Corden star as Ben, while Jones will play Lisa, his estranged sister who he hasn't seen in several years while he's been living abroad.
When events take a sorry turn, Ben is forced to return home to his small English town where nothing ever happens, and where Lisa has remained throughout. He must go back to the life he never wanted, a town he never liked and a family from which he’s estranged.
As was previously reported, filming is expected to start next year.
Back in May, while speaking at the winner's press conference at the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises, Jones revealed she hoped to keep working with Corden, even though Gavin & Stacey has come to a definitive end.
She said: "I love working with James Corden, I really do, and I hope that we will carry on working together. We will [work together again], because we both just like sitting in a room together. We do do a lot of napping, but we do write as well, when we get going!"
It's perhaps unsurprising that the duo's next project has been picked up so quickly. The Gavin & Stacey finale was not only critically acclaimed, but it was a ratings smash hit, bringing in 20.9m viewers in its first 28 days – one of the UK’s biggest scripted shows since modern records began in 2002.
It saw Jones and Corden's characters, Nessa and Smithy, finally getting together, marrying at the end of the episode surrounded by their friends.
James Hibbs is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering programmes across both streaming platforms and linear channels. He previously worked in PR, first for a B2B agency and subsequently for international TV production company Fremantle. He possesses a BA in English and Theatre Studies and an NCTJ Level 5 Diploma in Journalism.