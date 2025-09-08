The Choir will reportedly see Corden star as Ben, while Jones will play Lisa, his estranged sister who he hasn't seen in several years while he's been living abroad.

When events take a sorry turn, Ben is forced to return home to his small English town where nothing ever happens, and where Lisa has remained throughout. He must go back to the life he never wanted, a town he never liked and a family from which he’s estranged.

As was previously reported, filming is expected to start next year.

(L-R) James Corden, Mathew Horne, Joanna Page and Ruth Jones star in Gavin & Stacey. BBC/Fulwell73 & Tidy Productions/Tom Jackson

Back in May, while speaking at the winner's press conference at the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises, Jones revealed she hoped to keep working with Corden, even though Gavin & Stacey has come to a definitive end.

She said: "I love working with James Corden, I really do, and I hope that we will carry on working together. We will [work together again], because we both just like sitting in a room together. We do do a lot of napping, but we do write as well, when we get going!"

It's perhaps unsurprising that the duo's next project has been picked up so quickly. The Gavin & Stacey finale was not only critically acclaimed, but it was a ratings smash hit, bringing in 20.9m viewers in its first 28 days – one of the UK’s biggest scripted shows since modern records began in 2002.

It saw Jones and Corden's characters, Nessa and Smithy, finally getting together, marrying at the end of the episode surrounded by their friends.

