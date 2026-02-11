A first-look trailer has been revealed for A Woman of Substance, the highly anticipated period drama and remake of another Channel 4 adaptation, which was released 40 years ago.

The new version, which is also for Channel 4, stars Vera's Brenda Blethyn and House of Guinness's Jessica Reynolds as two versions of the central character Emma Harte, in different time period.

The trailer sees Blethyn's version of Emma in New York, revealing that she has dedicated her life to revenge. The trailer then flashes back to show Reynolds's version working in a grand house but being warned to be careful of her "ambition".

The trailer also reveals the likes of Lenny Rush, Lydia Leonard, Emmett J Scanlan and Will Mellor in supporting roles. You can watch it right here now.

Also starring in the eight-part series are Leanne Best (This City Is Ours), Ewan Horrocks (The Last Kingdom), Harry Cadby (In Flight), Niall Wright (Slow Horses), Robert Wilfort (Gavin & Stacey), Toby Regbo (Belgravia), Hiftu Quasem (The Witcher), Sophie Bould (Call The Midwife), Georgina Sadler (Silo) and Jo Joyner (EastEnders).

The synopsis for the series, which is based on Barbara Taylor Bradford's novel, says: "1911. Emma Harte, an impoverished ambitious maid in Yorkshire, England goes on a dizzying journey to become the world’s richest woman, gazing down from a sprawling luxury New York penthouse.

"A rags-to-riches tale of women through the 20th century, Emma defies the expectations of her society, fearlessly challenging the roles she's given, smashing glass ceilings, and never, ever deviating from her masterplan: Get to the top. Whatever it takes."

The adaptation, which was filmed in Yorkshire, has been written by The Buccaneers scribe Katherine Jakeways, along with co-writer Roanne Bardsley (Hollyoaks).

When Blethyn's role in the series was first confirmed, Blethyn said in a statement: “I’m overjoyed to be taking on this iconic role, in the footsteps of the great Deborah Kerr. As a fan of Barbara Taylor Bradford, it is an unmissable opportunity to play the fierce Emma Harte.”

A Woman of Substance will air on Channel 4 in 2026.

