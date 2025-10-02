Vera icon Brenda Blethyn transforms in first look at classic drama remake with House of Guinness star
A Woman of Substance is coming to Channel 4 next year.
The first images have been released for A Woman of Substance, Channel 4's new adaptation of Barbara Taylor Bradford's novel, which the channel also previously adapted in 1984.
The two images, which can be seen above and below, reveal the two versions of Emma Harte across the years. One is being played by Vera star Brenda Blethyn – no green raincoat or fisherman's hat in sight –and the other by House of Guinness's Jessica Reynolds.
The synopsis for the drama says: "1911. Emma Harte, an impoverished ambitious maid in Yorkshire, England, goes on a dizzying journey to become the world’s richest woman, gazing down from a sprawling luxury New York penthouse.
"A rags-to-riches tale of women through the 20th century, Emma defies the expectations of her society, fearlessly challenging the roles she's given, smashing glass ceilings, and never, ever deviating from her masterplan: Get to the top. Whatever it takes."
The eight-part series has been written by two of the writer's behind the Buccaneers, including that show's creator Katherine Jakeways along with Roanne Bardsley.
While a release date has yet to be confirmed for the series, which filmed in Yorkshire earlier this year, we do know it is expected to arrive in 2026.
Also starring in this new version of A Woman of Substance will be Emmett J Scanlan (MobLand), Lydia Leonard (Wolf Hall), Leanne Best (This City Is Ours), Ewan Horrocks (The Last Kingdom), Harry Cadby (Everything Now), Will Mellor (Mr Bates vs the Post Office) and Lenny Rush (Doctor Who).
They'll be joined by Niall Wright (Slow Horses), Robert Wilfort (Gavin & Stacey), Toby Regbo (Medici), Hiftu Quasem (The Witcher), Sophie Bould (Call the Midwife) and Georgina Sadler (Silo).
The original, Emmy-nominated adaptation of A Woman of Substance starred Jenny Seagrove, Deborah Kerr, Barry Bostwick and Liam Neeson, and was Channel 4’s biggest ever drama when it was made.
A Woman of Substance will air on Channel 4 in 2026.
Authors
James Hibbs is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering programmes across both streaming platforms and linear channels. He previously worked in PR, first for a B2B agency and subsequently for international TV production company Fremantle. He possesses a BA in English and Theatre Studies and an NCTJ Level 5 Diploma in Journalism.