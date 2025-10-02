The synopsis for the drama says: "1911. Emma Harte, an impoverished ambitious maid in Yorkshire, England, goes on a dizzying journey to become the world’s richest woman, gazing down from a sprawling luxury New York penthouse.

"A rags-to-riches tale of women through the 20th century, Emma defies the expectations of her society, fearlessly challenging the roles she's given, smashing glass ceilings, and never, ever deviating from her masterplan: Get to the top. Whatever it takes."

The eight-part series has been written by two of the writer's behind the Buccaneers, including that show's creator Katherine Jakeways along with Roanne Bardsley.

Jessica Reynolds as Emma Harte in A Woman of Substance. Channel 4

While a release date has yet to be confirmed for the series, which filmed in Yorkshire earlier this year, we do know it is expected to arrive in 2026.

Also starring in this new version of A Woman of Substance will be Emmett J Scanlan (MobLand), Lydia Leonard (Wolf Hall), Leanne Best (This City Is Ours), Ewan Horrocks (The Last Kingdom), Harry Cadby (Everything Now), Will Mellor (Mr Bates vs the Post Office) and Lenny Rush (Doctor Who).

They'll be joined by Niall Wright (Slow Horses), Robert Wilfort (Gavin & Stacey), Toby Regbo (Medici), Hiftu Quasem (The Witcher), Sophie Bould (Call the Midwife) and Georgina Sadler (Silo).

The original, Emmy-nominated adaptation of A Woman of Substance starred Jenny Seagrove, Deborah Kerr, Barry Bostwick and Liam Neeson, and was Channel 4’s biggest ever drama when it was made.

A Woman of Substance will air on Channel 4 in 2026.

