Blethyn will play Emma Harte in the new version, which is currently filming in Yorkshire, while Jessica Reynolds (Outlander) will play the younger version of the same character.

Meanwhile, the rest of the cast includes Emmett J Scanlan (MobLand), Lydia Leonard (Wolf Hall), Leanne Best (This City Is Ours), Ewan Horrocks (The Last Kingdom), Harry Cadby (Everything Now), Will Mellor (Mr Bates vs the Post Office) and Lenny Rush (Doctor Who).

Also starring will be Niall Wright (Slow Horses), Robert Wilfort (Gavin & Stacey), Toby Regbo (Medici), Hiftu Quasem (The Witcher), Sophie Bould (Call the Midwife) and Georgina Sadler (Silo).

The official synopsis for the new eight-part series says: "1911. Emma Harte, an impoverished ambitious maid in Yorkshire, England goes on a dizzying journey to become the world’s richest woman, gazing down from a sprawling luxury New York penthouse.

"A rags-to-riches tale of women through the 20th century, Emma defies the expectations of her society, fearlessly challenging the roles she's given, smashing glass ceilings, and never, ever deviating from her masterplan: Get to the top. Whatever it takes."

Brenda Blethyn said of starring in the series: "I’m overjoyed to be taking on this iconic role, in the footsteps of the great Deborah Kerr. As a fan of Barbara Taylor Bradford, it is an unmissable opportunity to play the fierce Emma Harte."

Meanwhile, Rebecca Holdsworth, commissioning editor for drama at Channel 4 said: "Attracting an ensemble cast of this quality is testament to Katherine and Roanne’s exceptional scripts. We are so excited to be bringing this fresh, sexy and bold adaptation of an iconic book to Channel 4."

A Woman of Substance will air on Channel 4. Vera is available to stream on ITVX.

