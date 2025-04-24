But while their dynamic was purely platonic, Dom's emotional baggage from a past relationship triggered him to think otherwise and he essentially accused Jean of sneaking around behind his back, which understandably didn't go down well.

"Wow, I can't believe you just actually said that,' she said, before informing Dom that her mate was not only happily married but also expecting a baby with his wife.

"Maybe you're not ready for this," she added and with that, the pair kept firmly out of one another's way for the next few weeks.

But in the finale, they were drawn back together when a new case presented itself and in a heartbeat, Dom was determined to never let Jean slip through his fingers again.

Sally Lindsay as Jean White and Steve Edge as Dom Hayes in The Madame Blanc Mysteries. Channel 5

"I just want another chance," he said. "I know you'd never let me down, you'd never let anybody down and I feel like an idiot for even questioning that."

After they embraced, the gang appeared to appreciate the heartfelt moment – and also reveal that they'd known all about Jean and Dom's relationship, however much they'd tried to keep it under wraps.

"Sainte Victoire's worst kept secret," smiled Uncle Patrick.

"Everyone knows," added Gloria.

"Ah, alright," said Dom. "I bet you didn't know about this."

And with that, he got down on one knee and popped the question to a palpably emotional Jean, who instantly accepted his proposal.

It's not exactly been smooth sailing, and there may well be challenges ahead, for the moment, it's Champagne (not Prosecco) all round.

The Madame Blanc Mysteries is available to stream on 5.

