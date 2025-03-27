"I love it so much. I will do it until they want me to not do it, to be honest, because it's such a special thing in my life. And it's such a part of our lives now. And it's great for us because Steve [White, Lindsay's husband] does the music as well, so it's something we share. And the boys [they share two sons, Victor and Louie] come out on our holidays there, and it's just brilliant.

"It's just really special, so I'll drag it out as long as they want me to."

Lindsay also revealed that they often begin writing new seasons before the show has actually been renewed by the powers that be.

"I know it doesn't seem complex, but it's a very complex show to write because you've got your A and B storylines, you want all your characters involved," she explained.

"You've also got to have specific research on killing people, so that takes ages to get right, and also to get it signed off because some things can be quite gruesome, so it's quite complicated. Even though you've got an idea, you might not be able to put it on TV.

"So we literally probably give ourselves a week off [after returning from filming], and then we start plotting it. We just write it and see, just get on with it and hope it happens, in a sort of egoless way, and mostly it does.

"So hopefully it will carry on. The kids call it manifesting, don't they? So I manifest it, I suppose."

The murder mystery is currently in its fourth season, which sees "Jean and her sidekick Dom quietly navigating a blossoming but secret romance".

"With her growing reputation as a crime-solving expert and her deep knowledge of antiques, Jean teams up with Police Chief Inspector André Caron to unravel a series of mysteries," continues the official synopsis.

"As more cases emerge and an old friend reappears, will Jean and Dom be able to keep their relationship intact amid the chaos?"

The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 4 airs on Thursdays on Channel 5 at 9pm.

