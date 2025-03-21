"I don't want to waste any more time," he said. "You are a great friend, but you are so much more than that to me, always have been."

He then took her hands in his, adding: "You are one of the best things that's ever happened to me, and I want nothing more than for us to be together, if you want to."

And thankfully, she said yes, with the pair then sharing a kiss and embracing one another.

But interestingly, despite the happy outcome, they have decided not to tell their friends about the exciting development, which Sally Lindsay recently addressed in an interview with RadioTimes.com and other press.

"They don't want kids, they don't need to move in with each other," she said. "They're totally independent financially. So why rush? There’s nothing to rush for.

"What I wanted to portray with this relationship is, let's see how we feel before the world comes and ruins it for us. It is a little bit exciting for them... like they're at school, that kind of thing, but on the other end of the life scale, there’s a little bit of that going on.

"And there are a few rocky moments in the series, it doesn't go smoothly, obviously. But I wanted them to see how they feel before they tell the world, really. That was what I was trying to show on it."

But for how long, realistically, will they be able to keep their feelings for one another under wraps?

"Following their heartfelt confession at the end of season 3, Jean and her sidekick Dom are quietly navigating a blossoming but secret romance," reads the official synopsis.

"With her growing reputation as a crime-solving expert and her deep knowledge of antiques, Jean teams up with Police Chief Inspector André Caron to unravel a series of mysteries.

"As more cases emerge and an old friend reappears, will Jean and Dom be able to keep their relationship intact amid the chaos?"

The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 4 airs on Thursday at 9pm on 5.

