"I think it's written with a lot of heart," she explained. "And I love every single person in it. It sounds a bit slushy, but they're all really dear friends of mine... they're all proper mates. You can see that a little bit on screen.

"[And it’s] escapism. I think when you create a world that people want to spend an hour of their time in, I think you're onto a winner then, because people think you’re friends, they're your friends."

Lindsay also described Madame Blanc as "quite a bespoke thing".

"It's not like anything else, because it can't be, because it's not made by a committee," she added. "Two writers, one director. It's just different like that. Not equating it to Only Fools, but Only Fools was the same. There's one director, there's one writer. Gavin & Stacey. It’s bespoke to what it is."

But what's in store this season? And when can you watch it?

The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 4

Episode 1 will premiere in the UK on Thursday 20th March at 9pm on 5.

Episodes will air weekly.

A 2025 Christmas special has also been confirmed.

The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 4 cast: Who's returning? And who are the guest stars?

Alex Gaumond as Caron, Sue Vincent as Gloria, Steve Edge as Dom Hayes, Sally Lindsay as Jean White, Sue Holderness as Judith Lloyd James and Robin Askwith as Jeremy Lloyd James in The Madame Blanc Mysteries. Channel 5

Alongside Sally Lindsay as Jean White and Steve Edge as Dom Hayes, you can also expect to see:

Sue Vincent as Gloria Beaushaw

Tony Robinson as Uncle Patrick

Robin Askwith and Sue Holderness as Jeremy and Judith Lloyd James

Alex Gaumond as André Caron

Paul Chuckle, Les Dennis and Stephen Bailey are also returning. New guest stars include:

Samantha Power (Coronation Street)

Charlie Condou (Unforgotten)

Richard Blackwood (EastEnders)

Danny Hatchard (Our Girl)

Graeme Hawley (Finding Alice)

Lorraine Burroughs (Sweetpea)

Edward MacLiam (Cucumber)

The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 4 plot: What will happen?

Sally Lindsay as Jean White and Steve Edge as Dom Hayes in The Madame Blanc Mysteries. Channel 5

"Following their heartfelt confession at the end of season 3, Jean and her sidekick Dom are quietly navigating a blossoming but secret romance," reads the official synopsis.

"With her growing reputation as a crime-solving expert and her deep knowledge of antiques, Jean teams up with Police Chief Inspector André Caron to unravel a series of mysteries.

"As more cases emerge and an old friend reappears, will Jean and Dom be able to keep their relationship intact amid the chaos?"

Speaking earlier this year at the Radio Times Covers Party, Lindsay teased a little bit more about what viewers can expect.

"We open with two 75-year-old hotties on jet skis flying across the Mediterranean, and then they find a dead body," she said. "So, I don't think I've seen that on television before. I hope I haven't!

"And my husband's done an amazing Hawaii Five-0 riff to it. So, that's what I want everyone to start off with. But, actually, the edit's come out really well. We've got some brilliant actors, brilliant friends in it again, so yeah, I'm very proud."

The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 4 starts at 9pm on Thursday 20th March on 5.

