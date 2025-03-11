She continues: "I occasionally help the police with their enquiries."

We then see footage of the pair sleuthing on Sainte Victoire as they aid the local police with a number of mysteries, while on screen text reads: "In this charming town, crime doesn't take a holiday."

It was confirmed last week that the first episode of season 4 is set to air at 9pm on Thursday 20th March on 5, so there's not long left to wait.

The cast of The Madame Blanc Mysteries. Channel 5

Earlier this year, while attending the Radio Times Covers Party, Lindsay opened up on what fans can expect from the new episodes, teasing a TV first in the premiere.

She said: "We open with two 75-year-old hotties on jet skis flying across the Mediterranean, and then they find a dead body. So, I don't think I've seen that on television before. I hope I haven't!

"And my husband's done an amazing Hawaii Five-0 riff to it. So, that's what I want everyone to start off with. But, actually, the edit's come out really well. We've got some brilliant actors, brilliant friends in it again, so yeah, I'm very proud."

Alongside Lindsay and Edge, returning cast members include Alex Gaumond, Sue Holderness, Robin Askwith and Sue Vincent, who is also a co-creator of the show with Lindsay.

The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 4 starts 9pm on Thursday 20th March on 5.

