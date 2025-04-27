In the final moments of the fourth episode, Grace visited Cassian in prison, having been summoned there by him.

Once they were together, Cassian revealed that Roy's wife Sandy's death wasn't a suicide, as it seemed in the season 4 finale - instead, the gang both Cassian and Sandy had become indebted to, Benchdale, killed her.

In fact, that's how she'd ended up in hospital in Munich in the first place. The car accident she was in was an attempted hit, but they later finished the job and made it look like she had taken her own life.

Through Cassian, Benchdale revealed to Roy that they knew about his and Sandy's son, Bruno. They considered her debt to still be unpaid, and were out for blood. It seems that in season 6, they will be coming for Bruno.

Thankfully, fans don't need to worry that this cliffhanger ending will go unresolved - Grace has already been renewed for a sixth season, to adapt more of Peter James's books.

In fact, there's a chance that the show could run and run, despite the fact that it has almost already caught up with James's huge list of Roy Grace novels.

Roy star John Simm was asked whether the show could go beyond the books earlier this year, to which he said: "Yeah, we've all talked about this. Peter's got a treasure trove of ideas, so I think we'll be all right.

"And also, we were speaking yesterday about how pleased we are that the show is kind of deviating from the books now, and it has been quietly over the last few years, really.

"For instance, Bella Moy dies quite early on in the books, and we kept Bella Moy alive, and various characters are different and storylines are different. So I think that's quite important.

"I quite like the fact that people that have read all the books, they get the rug pulled from under them when they think they know what's going to happen, but it's completely different. I quite like that. Because it's a different thing. A book is not a TV show and vice versa.

"So, yeah, I'm not really worried about that. I think we've got plenty of cases to solve."

