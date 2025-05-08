The picture sees lead actor John Simm standing next to co-stars Richie Campbell and Laura Elphinstone as they wear their character forensic suits, with Simm holding a clapper board to mark the beginning of filming.

Meanwhile, it's been confirmed that three of the four episodes – which are once again based on the bestselling novels by Peter James – will be titled Left You Dead, Picture You Dead, and One Of Us Is Dead.

John Simm as DS Roy Grace in Grace. Tallstory Pictures for ITV

Of course, Simm will reprise his role as Detective Superintendent Roy Grace, with Campbell and Elphinstone back as DI Glenn Branson and DS Bella Moy respectively, while other returning faces include Zoë Tapper as Cleo Morey and Brad Morrison as DC Nick Nicholl.

Meanwhile, guest stars will include Grantchester's Rishi Nair, Showtrial's Ali Khan, Ackley Bridge's Gurjeet Singh, Blue Lights star Hannah McClean, DI Ray's Tamla Kari and The Killing Kind's Sara Powell.

Read more:

"This is the longest I’ve been involved in any show!" Simm said of the return to filming. "But it’s such a joy to do, and to be surrounded by a team like this for large chunks of the year makes it impossible to turn down. I’m really looking forward to seeing where Roy’s journey goes in this series."

Meanwhile, executive producer Phil Hunter commented: "Grace is such a joy to make so we are thrilled at how well received series five was. It’s great to be back in Brighton with our brilliant and talented cast and crew to shoot another four episodes this summer."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Grace seasons 1-5 are available to stream in full now on ITVX.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.