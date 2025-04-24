Meanwhile, supporting cast members Aoife Hinds (Dune: Prophecy), Alma Prelec (Fifteen-Love) and Avi Nash (Silo) can also be seen in the images.

Gemma Arterton as Kate Henderson in Secret Service. Potboiler Productions

The series is adapted from the topical novel by ITV News anchor Tom Bradby, and further cast members include Rafe Spall (Trying), Alex Kingston (Doctor Who), Mark Stanley (Happy Valley), Roger Allam (The Thick Of It), Amaka Okafor (Bodies) and Khalid Abdalla (The Crown).

Avi Nash as Rav and Gemma Arterton as Kate Henderson in Secret Service. Potboiler Productions

The synopsis teases: "Kate finds herself in a desperate race to uncover their identity. As a brutal murder thrusts her team into the spotlight, Kate must navigate the dangerous world of espionage while trying to hold her family together and protect her reputation."

Alma Prelec as Lena in Secret Service Potboiler Productions

The series also boasts an Oscar-winning director in James Marsh, who won Best Documentary for his 2008 film Man on Wire and also directed the Best Picture-nominated Stephen Hawking biopic The Theory of Everything in 2013.

When the project was announced last month, Arterton said: "I am delighted to be stepping into the world of such a topical and gripping espionage thriller with this talented creative team."

Aoife Hinds as Julie in Secret Service Potboiler Productions

She added: "Collaborating with Tom Bradby, Jemma Kennedy [screenwriter], James Marsh, and the remarkable production team at Potboiler is incredibly exciting. I can’t wait to bring this story to life alongside the outstanding cast."

Meanwhile, Bradby said it was "unbelievably exciting to be on the cusp of filming this drama", adding that he was "really blown away by the quality of the cast" and that "the show could hardly be more timely and topical".

Secret Service will air on ITV1 and ITVX.

