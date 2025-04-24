Gemma Arterton in first look at Secret Service – starring Doctor Who and Happy Valley actors
The upcoming series is adapted from the novel by ITV News anchor Tom Bradby.
ITV has released several first-look images for its upcoming espionage thriller Secret Service, which stars Gemma Arterton in the lead role.
The stills were all taken on location in Malta's capital city of Valetta – where the five-part series has recently been filming – and give us multiples glimpses of Arterton's lead character, a senior MI6 officer named Kate Henderson, who is working on a dangerous covert investigation.
Meanwhile, supporting cast members Aoife Hinds (Dune: Prophecy), Alma Prelec (Fifteen-Love) and Avi Nash (Silo) can also be seen in the images.
You can find the new images throughout this page.
The series is adapted from the topical novel by ITV News anchor Tom Bradby, and further cast members include Rafe Spall (Trying), Alex Kingston (Doctor Who), Mark Stanley (Happy Valley), Roger Allam (The Thick Of It), Amaka Okafor (Bodies) and Khalid Abdalla (The Crown).
The synopsis teases: "Kate finds herself in a desperate race to uncover their identity. As a brutal murder thrusts her team into the spotlight, Kate must navigate the dangerous world of espionage while trying to hold her family together and protect her reputation."
The series also boasts an Oscar-winning director in James Marsh, who won Best Documentary for his 2008 film Man on Wire and also directed the Best Picture-nominated Stephen Hawking biopic The Theory of Everything in 2013.
When the project was announced last month, Arterton said: "I am delighted to be stepping into the world of such a topical and gripping espionage thriller with this talented creative team."
She added: "Collaborating with Tom Bradby, Jemma Kennedy [screenwriter], James Marsh, and the remarkable production team at Potboiler is incredibly exciting. I can’t wait to bring this story to life alongside the outstanding cast."
Meanwhile, Bradby said it was "unbelievably exciting to be on the cusp of filming this drama", adding that he was "really blown away by the quality of the cast" and that "the show could hardly be more timely and topical".
Secret Service will air on ITV1 and ITVX.
