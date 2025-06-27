However, the BBC has since responded to those claims and assured fans that Call the Midwife "isn't going anywhere".

But what is happening with the hit series? Read on for a full breakdown.

What's happening with Call the Midwife? Future of the BBC series explained

Sister Julienne (JENNY AGUTTER). Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtney

Rest assured, the BBC has stated that Call the Midwife is here to stay and will remain an integral part of the broadcaster's future.

In June 2025, the Daily Star reported that the series was set to end after 15 years as filming on the 15th season got under way.

According to the original report, the Daily Star claimed: "Bosses have decided they want the period drama to go out on a high. The show’s 15th run in 2026 will be its last series on telly."

However, the BBC was quick to dismiss those rumours, and has since insisted that season 16 will arrive "in due course".

The BBC said in a statement: "The BBC would like to reassure fans that Call the Midwife will remain at the heart of the BBC for years to come.

"As previously announced, there are two Christmas specials, a new series, a film and prequel series, before a 16th series in due course. Call the Midwife isn’t going anywhere."

So, fans can rest easy knowing that the future of Call the Midwife isn't in jeopardy – in fact, it's only set to get a bit more exciting.

It was announced in May that, as well as filming having kicked off on 2025's two-part Christmas special and 2026's 15th season, two exciting new projects related to the show are also in the works.

A prequel series set in Poplar during World War II is currently in development, which is being produced for the BBC and is set to air next year.

As well as a prequel series, a Call the Midwife film is also on the horizon. The film will be set overseas in 1972, which is set to feature iconic characters from the existing series.

Stephen McGann as Dr Patrick Turner in Call the Midwife. BBC/Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtney

It's also been confirmed that season 16 of the original series is also in the works, with all of these projects being written and produced by creator Heidi Thomas and executive producers Pippa Harris and Ann Tricklebank.

At the time of the announcement of the prequel series and movie, Thomas said in a statement: "The opening of new doors at Nonnatus House feels profoundly emotional, and yet just right.

"I have never run out of stories for our midwives, and I never will. But having wept, laughed, and raged my way from 1957 to 1971, I found myself yearning to delve into the deeper past.

"The Blitz years in the East End were extraordinary – filled with loss, togetherness, courage and joy. The bombs fell, the babies kept on coming, and the Sisters kept on going. There will be so much in the prequel for our wonderful, loyal fans, including the appearance of some familiar (if much younger!) faces.

"As the classic Call the Midwife series moves further into the 1970s, it also seems the perfect time for our much-loved regulars to take a short break from Poplar and test themselves in an unfamiliar landscape.

"The rise in hospital births, and changes in the NHS, have clipped their wings, and this is their chance to take flight and work out what really matters. Whilst the location of the film remains top-secret, I can say it is going to look absolutely fantastic on the big screen!"

Earlier this year, when speaking with Radio Times magazine, Thomas did tease that "we do see opportunities to expand our storytelling world", but also suggested the show "might take a break at some point".

Well, it looks as though the Call the Midwife universe has no plans to slow down anytime soon, which is undoubtedly exciting news for fans.

Call the Midwife seasons 1-14 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

