Call the Midwife "isn't going anywhere", BBC says, after rumours series is ending
"Call the Midwife will remain at the heart of the BBC for years to come."
Rumours that Call the Midwife is coming to an end following its upcoming 15th season have been dismissed by the BBC.
The future of the award-winning series, which has been airing for more than a decade, seemed uncertain after the Daily Star claimed that it wouldn't be back for a full season after the 15th lands in 2026.
Tabloid reports suggested it might follow in the footsteps of Downton Abbey and stick to the movie format going forward – with a Call the Midwife film set overseas in 1972 already confirmed.
However, the BBC has now insisted that season 16 will arrive "in due course" and the show will continue to be a major part of its programming.
"The BBC would like to reassure fans that Call the Midwife will remain at the heart of the BBC for years to come," the broadcaster said.
"As previously announced, there are two Christmas specials, a new series, a film and prequel series, before a sixteenth series in due course. Call the Midwife isn’t going anywhere.”
It echoes what creator Heidi Thomas said last month upon the announcement of the new prequel series and film.
“The opening of new doors at Nonnatus House feels profoundly emotional, and yet just right," Thomas explained. "I have never run out of stories for our midwives, and I never will."
Read more:
- Call the Midwife reveals young star's return for season 15 in BTS pic
- Call the Midwife star addresses big changes as nuns adapt to evolving times in next season and movie
Thomas went on to tease: "There will be so much in the prequel for our wonderful, loyal fans, including the appearance of some familiar (if much younger!) faces.
"As the classic Call the Midwife series moves further into the 1970s, it also seems the perfect time for our much-loved regulars to take a short break from Poplar and test themselves in an unfamiliar landscape."
More details for the prequel, the Hong Kong-set Christmas special, and the upcoming movie are to follow in the coming months.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Call the Midwife seasons 1-14 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.
Add Call the Midwife to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.