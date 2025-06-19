Call the Midwife reveals young star's return for season 15 in BTS pic
Filming is currently ongoing for the next season of the beloved period drama.
Filming is currently ongoing on season 15 of Call the Midwife – and today the period drama's loyal legion of fans have been treated to a new behind-the-scenes image that confirms the return of a popular young star.
The image shows Teddy Berriman – who plays Andrew Trottwood in the series – arriving on set for what is described as "a day of VERY warm filming!" as he smiles and waves alongside his mum Nicola.
It's been a great month for the young actor, after he previously won the Young Influencer of the Year award at the Council Youth Awards in Bishop Auckland – with that victory also celebrated on the Call the Midwife Instagram page earlier in June.
Berriman was introduced in the most recent season as a young boy who catches measles, and instantly warmed the hearts of many viewers – with his return for the new season previously being teased in the post celebrating his award win.
"Oh Teddy, you have no idea how grateful we are to YOU for the brilliant work you did," the show's official page commented.
"There is not a dry eye here at Call the Midwife. We can reveal that you will be seeing our Teddy again in Call the Midwife very soon, sporting his Cub Scout uniform with pride!"
There's been a lot of news for Call the Midwife fans to be excited about in recent times: In addition to filming for both the new season and the upcoming two-part Christmas special, it's also been revealed that there's both a prequel series and a film in the works.
Confirmed last month, the prequel series is set in Poplar during World War II, and is due to land on our screens sometime next year.
As for the film, it is currently in its development stages and will be set overseas in 1972, featuring iconic characters from the existing series.
Both projects will be written and produced by series creator Heidi Thomas, who said in a statement at the time: "The opening of new doors at Nonnatus House feels profoundly emotional, and yet just right.
"I have never run out of stories for our midwives, and I never will. But having wept, laughed, and raged my way from 1957 to 1971, I found myself yearning to delve into the deeper past."
Call the Midwife seasons 1-14 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.
