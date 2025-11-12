It's now been almost a year since Vera came to an end with its 14th season, but fans are still desperate for more, and rumours suggesting they could be getting it continue to swirl.

When asked about these rumours by Alison Hammond, Vera icon Brenda Blethyn opened up about the chances she could put the detective's hat and coat back on.

Blethyn was on This Morning when she addressed the possibility of Vera coming back: "Well, no, I don't think so. I think they've got rid of the set.

"But somebody asked me, would I ever go back? I said, 'Well, if they were doing a special, certainly, yeah, I'd leap at it,' but that's unlikely to happen. I'm too busy!"

Blethyn is indeed very busy. She can currently be seen opposite Andrea Riseborough in the film Dragonfly, which is out in UK cinemas. She will also soon be seen in a new adaptation of A Woman of Substance for Channel 4.

Still, fans will no doubt be cheered by the fact she hasn't completely ruled out a return to Vera – even if she does think it is unlikely to ever happen.

Blethyn recently opened up about her final day on the Vera set, revealing that she "couldn't speak" because she was so emotional and crying.

She made the comments while sat next to David Suchet on The One Show, with that actor also chiming in about his last day on the set of Poirot.

"It was a very emotional day because suddenly, you do your last scene and somebody says ‘okay, that’s a wrap’, and you think, ‘yeah, it’s a wrap, that’s the end of 25 years’, and I got very emotional," he explained.

"You live with these people you create – 25 years of being that person, he becomes part of me, and I know him better than many other people.”

Vera is available to watch on ITVX.

You can also purchase instalments from any series on Amazon Prime Video.

