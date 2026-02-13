As is tradition, Death in Paradise has welcomed a fresh wave of guest stars for its 15th season – from Gavin & Stacey's Steffan Rhodri in the opener to Hermione Norris (Spooks, Cold Feet) in episode 2.

Episode 3 is no different, introducing another familiar face in Siobhan Finneran, a stalwart of British film and television, known for her roles in Happy Valley, Time and Benidorm to name just a few. But, she's not just any other guest on the show, she's also the real-life partner of series lead Don Gilet.

Finneran plays Fleur Edwards, an artist who relocated to Saint Marie three months ago in search of creative inspiration, but her new start is thrown into chaos when her neighbour, Henry Carpenter, is shot dead.

With Fleur being at home when the fatal gunshot rang out, Mervin and Naomi aren't entirely convinced she isn't withholding key information.

"What aren't you telling us, Ms Edwards?" the DS asks in an exclusive clip shared with RadioTimes.

"All I'm guilty of, detectives, is bruising Henry's delicate ego," Fleur replies, hinting at a recent altercation between herself and the victim.

Mervin, however, isn't persuaded.

You can watch the clip below.

It marks the second time Gilet and Finneran have shared the screen, having previously appeared together in ITV crime drama The Loch, led by Laura Fraser.

Gilet played a psychological profiler, while Finneran starred as a detective. In Death in Paradise, however, their roles are reversed, with Finneran now on the other side of the investigation.

Speaking on This Morning about reuniting on the BBC series, Gilet said Finneran "loved doing it and it was great working with her," before joking: "She has come a long way. Have you not seen the stillness she's created in front of the camera since being with me? There's something – you can't bottle it.

"There's something about the way she acts now. There's a new confidence to her and she gets more work now."

The pair have reportedly been together since 2018, with Finneran confirming their relationship in an interview with The Guardian last year.

Death in Paradise season 15 episode 3 will arrive on BBC iPlayer at 8:45pm on Friday 13 February and will air on BBC One at 9pm on Monday 16 February.

