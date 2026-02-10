Red Planet Pictures, the production company behind Death in Paradise and its spin-offs, has confirmed that it has optioned It’s Not What You Think, the new thriller from author Clare Mackintosh.

The series will be adapted by Kam Odedra, who has previously written on thrillers including Hijack, Lupin, Dalgliesh and All Her Fault.

Fremantle company Red Planet announced that it had secured the rights for the novel – which will be published in March – in a competitive auction.

The description for It’s Not What You Think reads: "The novel is helmed by two wildly different protagonists – Nadeeka Prasanna and Detective Chief Inspector Lauren Caldwell – who are forced together after Nadeeka’s life is turned upside down upon finding her new partner, Jamie, murdered and her home a crime scene.

"Embarking on parallel investigations, the two women are taken down dark, sinister and diverging paths in a race against time. Everyone has a secret, but only one person knows the truth… and none of what emerges is what you think."

Clare Mackintosh and Kam Odedra. Toby Madden/Red Planet Pictures

Mackintosh, a former police officer and award-winning author, said of the newly announced deal: "It’s Not What You Think is my most ambitious thriller yet. Red Planet Pictures’ vision and drive makes them the perfect partner, and I couldn’t be more honoured to have Kam Odedra on board."

Meanwhile, Belinda Campbell, co-CEO of Red Planet Pictures, said: "Clare is a best-selling author for a reason – taking readers on a rollercoaster ride of twists and turns and pulling the rug from you when you least expect it; and It’s Not What You Think is no exception.

"We’re thrilled Clare has entrusted us with the TV adaptation and excited by Kam’s singular and compelling plans for the series. A hugely accomplished and characterful thriller writer, Kam is perfectly placed to bring this prescient story to life on screen. We can’t wait to get started."

Mackintosh has previously written novels such as I Let You Go, her debut thriller which won the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Novel of the Year upon its release.

It is not yet clear which broadcaster the series would be produced for, or when it is likely to arrive on our screens.

It's Not What You Think is available for pre-order now ahead of its release on 26th March.

