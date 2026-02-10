❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Death in Paradise makers confirm new thriller series with "rollercoaster ride of twists" after competitive bidding war for book rights
Red Planet Pictures won the rights to Clare Mackintosh's upcoming novel It's Not What You Think.
Published: Tuesday, 10 February 2026 at 1:11 pm
