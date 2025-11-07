The second season of Return to Paradise is currently airing on BBC One, and fans who have already seen the first episode will have witnessed the return of Death in Paradise favourite Ardal O'Hanlon.

O'Hanlon's involvement is currently the show's only point of connection with the wider 'Paraverse', linking it with Death in Paradise and spin-off, Beyond Paradise.

However, that may not stay the case forever. In fact, Return to Paradise star Anna Samson has told RadioTimes.com exclusively that she would particularly like to see a crossover featuring all of the detectives to have led the various shows.

Anna Samson said: "I would love to do something with all of us, all of the detectives from the Paraverse. I don't know what, even just a dinner, but there’s something about wanting to cross those worlds that’s really appealing. I think it would be a wonderful thing.

"I also think that that many awkward people at dinner, like the characters, I'm sure we can all get along famously, but it would be hysterical. All of those detectives with all their characteristics at a dinner party. I mean, would any of them even talk except Kris Marshall?"

Speaking of Marshall, who is the former lead of Death in Paradise and current lead of Beyond Paradise, Return to Paradise's Tai Hara and Lloyd Griffith revealed that he was almost in line for an appearance in their show – but schedules couldn't be worked out.

Kris Marshall as Humphrey Goodman in Beyond Paradise. BBC/Red Planet Pictures/Joss Barratt

Griffith said that Hara would "love to come over to Cornwall," while Hara responded: "I did just hang out with Rick Stein in Sydney, so we had a lot of Cornwall chat in there. Yeah, I think we're always excited to see the crossover, to have Ardal there.

"And at one point it just didn't time out but Kris Marshall was actually promoting Beyond, they couldn't quite…"

Griffith explained: "Yeah, we work 12, 13 hour days, it’s pretty full on, and I think his shoot schedule and our shoot schedules didn't really align."

Hara joked: "I was gonna say, wasn’t it that Kris couldn’t come in because he had more hair and makeup calls, it was too long, right? They couldn't fit it in in time."

Both added that they would "love to go out to Guadeloupe", while Hara noted that they would "definitely love to see some more crossovers" in whatever form they take.

A crossover featuring all of the Death in Paradise detectives has previously also been pitched by Marshall, who said he would "love" to see the five of them "meet up on screen".

Those to have led the shows in the franchise include Ben Mitchell, Marshall, O'Hanlon, Ralf Little, Don Gilet and Samson – although Mitchell's involvement in any crossover may prove tricky, given the fact his character died in Death in Paradise season 3.

Return to Paradise season 2 will continue at 8pm on Friday 7th November on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

