The moment in question saw Glenn confess to Frankie the Dog that he was still in love with his former fiancée Mack, despite his engagement to Andrea Demetriades's Daisy. What he didn't realise was that Mack heard the whole thing.

Another of the images sees Mack and Lloyd Griffith's Colin in a car together, with the latter carrying a lifesize cut-out of a topless Glenn. It has been revealed that Colin will be helping to organise Glenn's stag do, making it hard for Mack in her attempts to ignore the upcoming wedding.

Anna Samson and Tai Hara in Return to Paradise. John Platt

The six-part season coming soon to BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The rest of the central cast from season 1, including Demetriades as Daisy, Catherine McClements as Philomena, Celia Ireland as Reggie and Aaron L McGrath as Felix, will all be returning, as will Death in Paradise favourite Ardal O'Hanlon.

Anna Samson in Return to Paradise. John Platt

As in season 1, O'Hanlon will be reprising his role as DI Jack Mooney, the lead of Death in Paradise from seasons 6 to 9, who is now back in London and also happens to be Mackenzie's boss from her time there.

The synopsis for season 2 says: "The team contend with even more perplexing cases this series, including the chemical poisoning of a man alone at sea, alongside having to deal with larger-than-life characters like a troublesome rock band who fall under suspicion when one of their members turns up dead.

Anna Samson and Lloyd Griffith in Return to Paradise. John Platt

"Beyond her detective duties, Mackenzie is forced to face Glenn’s shocking confession that he still has feelings for her, despite his impending wedding to Daisy, complicating her own feelings toward him even further.

"Meanwhile, the unexpected arrival of Colin’s old friends from back home starts to crack the mystery behind his decision to leave everything behind and build a new life in the tight-knit community of Dolphin Cove."

Lloyd Griffith in Return to Paradise. John Platt

Return to Paradise is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Season 2 coming soon.

