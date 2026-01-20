BBC murder mystery Death in Paradise is gearing up for its 15th season and as fans have come to expect, several new guest stars will be heading to Saint Marie as the island's police force find themselves investigating another run of "baffling murders".

Familiar faces include Happy Valley favourite Siobhan Finneran and EastEnders' original Vicki Fowler star Scarlett Alice Johnson, who join an impressive line-up that also includes Spooks' Hermione Norris, Gavin & Stacey's Steffan Rhodri and Ghosts co-creator and star Ben Willbond.

According to the official synopsis: "Whilst attempting to connect with his recently discovered half-brother Solomon (Daniel Ward), Mervin's newfound familial happiness soon turns to frustration as he discovers the pair are not quite as similar as he hoped they might be.

"Elsewhere, Commissioner Selwyn Patterson (Don Warrington) is left facing the consequences of his recent absence from the island. After some no-nonsense advice from old friend Catherine Bordey (Elizabeth Bourgine), Selwyn sets out to rebuild trust — though winning back Saint Marie may prove easier said than done."

But it's not just the guest cast who are guaranteed to shake things up...

Catherine Garton as Sergent Mattie Fletcher. BBC/Red Planet Pictures/Philippe Virapin

"Detective Sergeant Naomi Thomas (Shantol Jackson) and Officer Sebastian Rose (Shaquille Ali-Yebuah) help new recruit Sergeant Mattie Fletcher (Catherine Garton) find her feet. But with shadows from Mattie's past beginning to surface, her arrival may bring more complications than anyone bargained for".

"There's definitely something of a rebel in Mattie," said Gilet. "We haven't had that rebellious element, really. She's a bit younger, probably a similar age, give or take, to Officer Seb Rose, but she's seen a lot more. She’s a sergeant and she’s more experienced and is always on the front foot, whereas Seb is going through his rookie stripes.

"It’s great seeing how the two of them connect – there’s a nurturing side as well as a rebellious side. She’s a great addition to the team."

Rounding out the guest cast for season 15 are Sarah Hadland (Horrible Histories), Gary Wilmot (Midsomer Murders), Tim McMullan (Shakespeare in Love), Julian Rhind-Tutt (Green Wing), Ace Bhatti (Malpractice), Louis Davison (Vikings: Valhalla), Sean Delaney (Killing Eve), Lizzie Davidson (Such Brave Girls), Kojo Kamara (The Outlaws), Layo-Christina Akinlude (The Stolen Girl), Sandra James-Young (Wild Cherry), Phoebe Sparrow and Antonia Bernath (both Downton Abbey), Trieve Blackwood-Cambridge (Rematch).

Death in Paradise season 15 airs on BBC One and iPlayer on Friday 30th January at 9pm.

