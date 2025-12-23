It certainly took them a while to get there, but now it's official: Beyond Paradise's Humphrey and Martha are married.

Ad

The couple became properly acquainted in Death in Paradise after previously crossing paths in London, with Humphrey eventually relocating to the UK to build a life with Martha. And while their journey so far hasn't been without its challenges, they're in it for the long haul.

But what can we expect from the couple in season 4, which will arrive in the new year?

"For our relationship, it's quite a playful, fun one, isn't it?” Sally Bretton told RadioTimes.com.

"I think they're a bit more on an even keel for the next series, which sounds less dramatic, and probably is less dramatic, but is more fun," said Kris Marshall.

"When they moved to Shipton Abbott, they had the whole issue with the IVF and the ups and downs of that, and the ups and downs of fostering," he added. "But they're in a really good space, and I think that they're really just enjoying each other as a couple, and having fun" – which is what he's "always particularly enjoyed" about Humphrey and Martha.

"When they first met, they were both quite scatty. Although they're both incredibly successful in their own chosen paths, together they're quite a quirky, scatty couple, and they love each other for that, implicitly."

But after losing Rosie – who they fostered last season and grew very attached to, before she went back home to live with her biological mum much sooner than they'd anticipated – how do they feel about going down that road again?

BBC

"I don't think it's frightened them off from doing it again, I just think they need to… I think that's part of what the wedding is about," added Bretton.

"Just the two of them," echoed Marshall, as Bretton continued: "Yeah, exactly. Just to celebrate the most important thing here is this and just to take a moment for each other, and then, who knows," she continued.

"They were particularly touched by Rosie," Marshall expanded. "And reading between the lines, they thought there may be a future in that – even though they probably knew there wasn't. Their rational side probably knew there wasn't.

"But the irrational, love side – your hopes and fears side – they always kind of hoped there might be some kind of future in them as a family.

"And fortunately, the show's not as saccharine as all that, and so their dreams weren't realised. And although I don't think they were necessarily hurt by that, at the end of the day it always boils down to just the two of them. They mentioned it time and time again in both shows – both Death in Paradise and Beyond Paradise. Is it okay if it's just the two of us? And it's always okay if it's just the two of them.

"And I think that's good to say and to reiterate that. We live in a world where fewer people have kids, and it's fine, it’s absolutely fine."

Read more:

So, without any fostering responsibilities on the immediate horizon, are they planning to escape somewhere for a honeymoon?

"No, I think she definitely got as far as thinking about the wedding – I don't think she thought about that at all," laughed Bretton, with Marshall revealing that a holiday isn't on the cards in season 4.

"But you've actually given me a decent reminder that they haven't had a honeymoon, so maybe if we do a fifth series, then I need to insist that they have one – anywhere, really.

"But the Caribbean would be great."

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

Beyond Paradise season 4 will arrive on BBC One and iPlayer in 2026.

Add Beyond Paradise to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.