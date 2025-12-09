It's safe to say that the reception to DI Mervin Wilson was mixed when he made his Death in Paradise debut in last year's Christmas special.

Ad

The London native initially travelled to Saint Marie to track down his mother before officially becoming part of Saint Marie PD. And while some viewers enjoyed the change in tone from Ralf Little's Neville Parker, others weren't so keen, taking issue with his abrasive communication style, grumpy attitude and constant criticisms of Saint Marie.

And when asked if he had a response to Mervin's critics ahead of this year's festive episode, Gilet backed his character, naturally.

"I don't have to defend Mervin," he told RadioTimes.com and other press before going on to tease a change in the detective as he grows more comfortable in his new relationships.

"This family thing that he's never had but he's always wanted, now it's there, and he's frightened," explained Gilet, adding context to why Mervin doesn't always make the best impression, as we previously noted in a piece defending him.

"I think you're going to see a vulnerable side [to him]. Work is not a vulnerable thing for him. He can solve crimes with his eyes closed, it's what he does, it's what he's brilliant at.

"What he's not brilliant at is showing emotion, showing vulnerability, and I think this is when you're going to see some of those layers come off as he starts to accept, first of all, that family isn't necessarily flesh and blood, it's having a sense of belonging, which he starts to get bit by bit throughout the first series, and more and more in the second where we find out, well, this is what family is. This is what home is. When you feel comfortable. It doesn't mean you have to be related to them.

"For Mervin, it’s getting to that place where he feels he can trust these people around him to show another side of him."

Read more:

Shaquille Ali-Yebuah, who plays the newest member of the cast, Officer Sebastian Rose, went on to say that "it's crazy because while Mervin's figuring all these things out, it's right in front of him the whole time".

"Officer Rose, Naomi, we're literally the family that he's never had, but we're here because we always pull through at the right times. It's like you're looking for something, searching for something. Can you realise it's been there the whole time, that you just didn't see it?"

Ali-Yebuah also said that the characters are starting to make sense of Mervin, just as he’s starting to get to grips with who he is.

"He's got a new brother, the situation growing up with no parents, so we understand why he's been hardened by his life and society, and now he's come to the Caribbean, which is a different type of frequency," he expanded.

"So it's fun seeing us, who have been raised on a different frequency in the Caribbean, soften up Mervin."

And it's vital that the team continue to strengthen those relationships because this year's festive trip to Saint Marie serves up one of their most perplexing cases yet...

Shantol Jackson as Naomi Thomas, Shaquille Ali-Yebuah as Sebastian Rose and Don Gilet as Mervin Wilson. BBC/Red Planet Pictures/Philippe Virapin

"The office Christmas party of a lifetime takes a dark turn when four co-workers wake up to find a stranger dead in the pool of their Caribbean villa," reads the official synopsis.

"DI Mervin Wilson and the team identify the murder weapon, but they're left baffled when they find that it was locked in a drawer when the murder took place... thousands of miles away from the crime scene, in Swindon!

"Stuck in Saint Marie, the team calls on the help of a familiar face to crack the case..."

But the case isn't the only thing on Mervin's mind..

He's also "anxiously waiting to hear back from his newly discovered brother, which prevents him from embracing Saint Marie's Christmas celebrations".

"Can Mervin resolve his family situation and get into the festive spirit – for the sake of his team and the island?"

Alongside Don Gilet as the DI, you can also expect to see Shantol Jackson (Naomi Thomas) Élizabeth Bourgine (Catherine Bordey), Ginny Holder (Darlene Curtis) and Shaquille Ali-Yebuah (Sebastian Rose).

Guest stars include Josie Lawrence (EastEnders), Kate Ashfield (Shaun of the Dead, Sanditon) Pearl Mackie (Doctor Who, The Diplomat), James Baxter (Waterloo Road, Still Open All Hours, Emmerdale), Billy Harris (Ted Lasso) and Alix Serman.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

The Death in Paradise Christmas special will air on 28th December at 8:30pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

Add Death in Paradise to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.