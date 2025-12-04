It's not only sleigh bells that will be ringing in this year's Beyond Paradise Christmas special. Wedding bells are finally on the cards for Humphrey and Martha.

The couple — who first met on Death in Paradise before Humphrey left island life behind to pursue a relationship with Martha in the UK — are dressed in their finery, gazing lovingly at one another as he slips a ring onto her finger in first-look pictures.

They very nearly tied the knot in season 2, but it all became "too much" for Martha.

"It just feels like everything's running away from us, like it's not about us anymore," she said to her mum Anne, who was organising their big day for them, but had gone completely overboard.

"Our wedding day should be about what we want, and it doesn't feel that way."

That then led to a heated discussion between mother and daughter, with Anne then cancelling the lot. However Humphrey and Martha were quite happy to park their nuptials for the time being.

But by the looks of things, they finally say "I do" in the upcoming special, with pictures showing their friends and family applauding their matrimony.

And that's not all you can expect in this years festive episode.

Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman and Sally Bretton as Martha Lloyd. BBC/Red Planet Pictures/Joss Barratt

Humphrey and the team are already rushed off their feet when they're contacted by a mystery man who is found clutching a photo of the DI, with no memory.

The official synopsis adds, "At the same time, with the help of Anne, Zoe and a special guest, Martha races to pull off her secret plan while Kelby tries to help a mystery man trapped inside his snowman costume.

"But with an influx of unexpected visitors, a slew of holiday crimes to crack, and a heartwarming reunion on the line, can the team juggle it all and still be ready for a life-changing reveal?"

Alongside Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton as DI Humphrey Goodman and Martha Lloyd respectively, all of the main cast are returning – Zahra Ahmadi as DS Esther Williams, Dylan Llewellyn as PC Kelby Hartford, Barbara Flynn as Anne Lloyd, Felicity Montagu as Margo Martins, Jamie Bamber as Archie Hughes and Melina Sinadinou as Zoe Williams.

This year's guest stars include Adrian Edmondson (Alien: Earth), James Lance (Ted Lasso) and Jonny Weldon (One Day).

The Beyond Paradise Christmas special will air on 21st December at 9pm on 28th December at 8:30pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

