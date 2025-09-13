As is the case with its parent show, Beyond Paradise features a revolving door of guest stars as its core characters jump from case to case, but an upcoming episode sounds very much like it will bring a former guest star back into the fray.

Making an appearance on the BBC's Morning Live, Marshall teased "We are welcoming back a very well-loved character from season 1, I can tell you that. We've been doing some scenes with him today."

Although he declined to reveal the identity of the mystery actor, Marshall did declare it a "massive spoiler" that "it's a 'he'".

Looking back to season 1's male guest stars, two potential contenders for a return include Phil Daniels, who played fisherman Marvellous Harris, and Rufus Jones, who appeared as art dealer Terrence Witham.

Both actors earned high praise from the wider Beyond Paradise cast and crew when their respective episodes launched, with franchise mastermind Tim Key describing Daniels' "grizzly boatman" as "something that everyone's been waiting to see".

Speaking of the character, Beyond Paradise lead actor Marshall added: "Phil doing a Devon accent as well... We all know Phil Daniels' voice from everything so it was incredible to work with him as well."

Phil Daniels. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Meanwhile, his co-stars Felicity Montagu and Dylan Llewellyn has similarly high praise for Jones at the time of season 1's debut, with the latter describing him as "super funny" on set.

Montagu concurred: "Rufus has done some astonishing work over the past five or six years. And I just think the fact he was on the cast list was like, 'Wow, gosh, they really have gone all out here'."

Of course, it's possible that the mystery returnee is neither Daniels nor Jones, but Marshall's comment is sure to get fans speculating in the weeks and months leading up to Beyond Paradise season 4's premiere.

Beyond Paradise season 4 is coming soon to BBC One and iPlayer.

