Beyond Paradise season 4 confirmed to see return of a beloved character from early episodes
Kris Marshall has teased the return of a "well-loved" figure from season 1 – but who could it be?
Beyond Paradise star Kris Marshall has cryptically teased the return of a well-received season 1 character in the next chapter of the BBC cosy crime series.
Spinning out of Death in Paradise, the series catches up with DI Humphrey Goodman (Marshall) as he starts a new life in the fictional Devonshire town of Shipton Abbott, where he turns his gaze to a wide variety of local misdeeds.
As is the case with its parent show, Beyond Paradise features a revolving door of guest stars as its core characters jump from case to case, but an upcoming episode sounds very much like it will bring a former guest star back into the fray.
Making an appearance on the BBC's Morning Live, Marshall teased "We are welcoming back a very well-loved character from season 1, I can tell you that. We've been doing some scenes with him today."
Although he declined to reveal the identity of the mystery actor, Marshall did declare it a "massive spoiler" that "it's a 'he'".
Looking back to season 1's male guest stars, two potential contenders for a return include Phil Daniels, who played fisherman Marvellous Harris, and Rufus Jones, who appeared as art dealer Terrence Witham.
Both actors earned high praise from the wider Beyond Paradise cast and crew when their respective episodes launched, with franchise mastermind Tim Key describing Daniels' "grizzly boatman" as "something that everyone's been waiting to see".
Speaking of the character, Beyond Paradise lead actor Marshall added: "Phil doing a Devon accent as well... We all know Phil Daniels' voice from everything so it was incredible to work with him as well."
Meanwhile, his co-stars Felicity Montagu and Dylan Llewellyn has similarly high praise for Jones at the time of season 1's debut, with the latter describing him as "super funny" on set.
Montagu concurred: "Rufus has done some astonishing work over the past five or six years. And I just think the fact he was on the cast list was like, 'Wow, gosh, they really have gone all out here'."
Of course, it's possible that the mystery returnee is neither Daniels nor Jones, but Marshall's comment is sure to get fans speculating in the weeks and months leading up to Beyond Paradise season 4's premiere.
Beyond Paradise season 4 is coming soon to BBC One and iPlayer.
Authors
David Craig is the Senior Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest and greatest scripted drama and comedy across television and streaming. Previously, he worked at Starburst Magazine, presented The Winter King Podcast for ITVX and studied Journalism at the University of Sheffield.