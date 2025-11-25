❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Beyond Paradise 2025 Christmas special teased by star as Martha hides a secret
"She wants to spring a surprise," says Barbara Flynn of her fictional daughter in the Beyond Paradise festive episode.
Published: Tuesday, 25 November 2025 at 12:00 am
