However, that’s about all they’ll get, because The Batman doesn’t actually have any end credits scenes. There is a scene close to the end of the film that works in a similar way – we see Paul Dano’s Riddler talking to a fairly significant character about their shared interests – but the credits themselves are more or less, just, credits.

Gritty new caped crusader movie The Batman is already pretty lengthy, with a runtime of nearly three hours, so any fans waiting after the credits for the now-expected superhero movie teasers should get some respect for their dedication.

Still, beyond seeing who was involved in making the film (and you know, giving some respect to the craft of cinema) there is one little extra detail right at the end, which some die-hards might want to stick around for. It’s not a post-credits scene but it is a bit of a tease, which fans might enjoy after they’ve seen the finished story.

Is there a post-credits scene for The Batman?

After the final credit has rolled, the blinking green question mark cursor of the Riddler – <?> appears, calling back to the many times it appeared in the main film as Batman (Robert Pattinson) attempted to type in the answers to various riddles posed by Paul Dano’s fiendish serial killer.

The word “Goodbye” is then finally typed in green letters, though it’s a little ambiguous – with the question mark cursor blinking alongside it, it almost poses the remark as a question. As hinted in later scenes of the film, Riddler isn’t necessarily gone for good, and certainly the world of The Batman looks set to continue. Goodbye <?>

Then, before the message vanishes there’s a split-second flash of a website domain name – www.rataalada.com – which was the site hosted by the Riddler to communicate with Batman. As it turns out, the site exists in real life, and you can go on it now and be posed a few tricky riddles of your own (or just send rude messages to the Riddler, if you’re that way inclined).

And who knows? Maybe there are more secrets to be uncovered on the site hinting at what’s next for The Batman. If you can find out, you might just be the World’s Greatest Detective yourself…

