There were many reasons for this success, but one of the key factors was the memorable lead performance from Chadwick Boseman, who starred as the titular Wakandan superhero.

When the first Black Panther film was released back in 2018, it very quickly became a bonafide cultural sensation: it was the very first MCU film to be nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards, and proved immensely popular with fans across the globe.

His tragic death in 2020 therefore left many question marks as to how the sequel would continue the story of the first film, and how it would pay tribute to the late actor.

Recasting the character was very quickly ruled out, but some fans had wondered if Boseman might appear via previously filmed scenes or possibly digital recreation. Read on for everything you need to know.

Does Chadwick Boseman appear in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

Boseman's tragic death occurred before production had begun on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and so he did not film any scenes for the movie.

Nor does he appear via CGI recreation or any other digital means, as has been the case with a number of other late actors – including Peter Cushing and Carrie Fisher in Star Wars and Harold Ramis in Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

However, Boseman does briefly appear in the film through archive footage from previous MCU movies. For example, the opening Marvel Studios logo sequence is made up entirely of clips of T’Challa and is completely silent, without the usual Marvel score.

He then appears again through some further archive footage towards the end of the movie, which will no doubt be an emotional moment for many fans.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is released in UK cinemas on Friday 11th November 2022. Check out more of our Film coverage and visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide for more to watch.

