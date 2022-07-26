The footage made its debut at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 and sees Wakanda trying to forge a new path following the sad passing of its king, T'Challa, who was portrayed by the late Chadwick Boseman who died in 2020.

We just can't seem to shake the epic and emotional trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The new film from director Ryan Coogler sees the likes of Shuri (Letitia Wright), Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o), Okoye (Danai Gurira), M'Baku (Winston Duke), and Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) facing an all-new threat in the form of underwater monarch Namor, played by Tenoch Huerta.

The footage shows that emotional, violent and powerful scenes await us when the film is released, but also teases the pulsating soundtrack to come.

The trailer boasts one almighty mash-up, but what songs are on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack?

Black Panther 2 soundtrack: What songs are in Wakanda Forever?

The following songs have been released by Marvel as part of the EP titled 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Prologue'.

No Woman No Cry - Tems, Marvel

A Body, A Coffin - Amaarae, Marvel

Soy - Santa Fe Klan, Marvel

No Woman No Cry is a cover of the reggae song by Bob Marley and the Wailers.

The film's soundtrack is being composed and produced by Ludwig Göransson, who worked on the first Black Panther soundtrack.

The Black Panther (2018) soundtrack was also curated by hip-hop legend Kendrick Lamar.

What songs are in the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer?

The trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever features a mash-up of two songs.

The footage begins soundtracked by Tems's No Woman No Cry before transitioning into Alright by Kendrick Lamar.

The tracks in the trailer are, therefore:

Alright - Kendrick Lamar

As soon as more songs for the film are announced, we shall update this page.

