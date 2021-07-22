Marvel fans think Michaela Coel will play X-Men’s Storm as she’s cast in Black Panther sequel

Michaela Coel has joined the cast of Marvel sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in an undisclosed role, but there’s one particular character that fans are keen to see the BAFTA winner take on.

Advertisement

Since Variety broke the news of her involvement in the project, social media has been abuzz with speculation from fans that she could be playing the iconic X-Men character, Storm.

The weather-controlling mutant has previously been played in live-action by Halle Berry and Alexandra Shipp in the now-defunct X-Men film franchise, which is soon to be rebooted within the continuity of the MCU.

Storm is a plausible contender for introduction in the Black Panther sequel, having been married to T’Challa in the comic books, where she served alongside him as queen of Wakanda for a number of years.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

After the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman last year, the character of T’Challa is expected to be respectfully written out of the films, so that particular storyline could not be directly adapted.

However, it’s possible that producer Kevin Feige will decide to keep Storm connected to Wakanda in some way, with fans busy expressing their excitement at the prospect of Coel portraying the character.

One fan account shared an image of Coel next to Storm’s comic book depiction and described the potential casting as “perfect” – and they aren’t the only one voicing that opinion.

I know Emmy nominee Michaela Coel just got cast for Black Panther Wakanda Forever🔥



She would be the perfect Storm no cap 🧢 pic.twitter.com/Ebcp7akoGO — EternalsTalks (⊃∪ ∩⪽) (@EternalsTalks) July 21, 2021

Another tweet, which garnered over a thousand likes, reads: “If Michaela Coel is Storm, somebody needs a raise. That’d be excellent casting.”

If Michaela Cole is Storm, somebody needs a raise. That’d be excellent casting — Terrance… (@iTerryTommy) July 22, 2021

Fans of Coel’s earlier work used images of her previous characters to react to the news, with one of the most commonly shared being her Black Mirror character, from the episode USS Callister.

Michaela Coel receiving the news that she'll be playing Storm in Black Panther 2 pic.twitter.com/3pYOGTLUbn — Joe 🥤 (@JoePassmore) July 21, 2021

However, some fans have hit back against the Storm connection, perhaps in an effort to prevent fan disappointment if the theory proves to be inaccurate, with an alternative choice being Black Panther antagonist Madam Slay.

In the comic books, the character is a former lover of Erik Killmonger (played by Michael B Jordan in the first film) and, in one story, brings the formidable foe back from the dead.

well if not storm michaela as madam slay would definitely be an eat idk pic.twitter.com/9KZOQHvdDI — jaa rule (@rambeaurogers) July 21, 2021

Whoever she ends up playing, one thing is clear: Marvel fans are ecstatic to see Coel join the MCU roster, hot off her BAFTA and Emmy success for BBC One and HBO Max drama I May Destroy You.

Advertisement

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled for release in cinemas on 8th July 2022. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.