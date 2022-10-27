It's a good job, then, that Rihanna is lending Marvel her talents for the upcoming story.

The carefully curated and fine-tuned sounds of Marvel 's 2018 Black Panther movie were hailed almost as much as the film itself - so naturally, the upcoming sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has a lot to live up to.

Her first new single in six years, Lift Me Up, will feature on the soundtrack for the sequel and will be released ahead of the film’s theatrical release on 11th November.

Rihanna confirmed the news on Twitter on Thursday, sharing a clip of the song, which will be the lead single on the upcoming movie.

She later made an appearance at the world premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, with her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler, who co-produced the track, said the singer's involvement in the project was in honour of the late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.

"Honestly, I think it was Chad," he told the PA news agency, speaking on the event’s red carpet. "A lot of improbable things needed to happen for it to come through and Rihanna was very clear that she did that for him."

I May Destroy You star Michaela Coel, who has joined the Wakanda Forever cast as Dora Milaje captain Aneka, also spoke about Rihanna's involvement.

"It’s kind of incredible because Rihanna doesn’t make music for any old person or project so it’s huge," she said.

When are Rihanna's songs for Black Panther released?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Marvel Studios/ YouTube

Rihanna’s new single will be released on Friday (28th October 2022), two weeks before the film’s theatrical release on 11th November.

The singer confirmed the news on Twitter, writing the title of the song Lift Me Up and the date "10.28.22" along with a 14-second clip which briefly teases the song's melodic hum.

How to listen to Rihanna’s Black Panther Wakanda Forever song

Lift Me Up will be released on Friday 28th October 2022 on platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal and Amazon, where you can pre-save the track ahead of its release date.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is released in cinemas on Friday 11th November 2022.

