Both his Oscar-winning horror satire Get Out and his exhilarating follow-up Us caused quite a storm on their releases in 2017 and 2019 respectively, and so naturally, hopes are extraordinarily high for Peele's third feature, which will arrive in cinemas later this year.

It's hard to think of a director in recent times who's made as much of an impact with his first two features as Jordan Peele.

And with a tantalising teaser trailer having just been released it seems that anticipation is only going to grow further between now and the eventual release, especially given the extremely intriguing title and tremendous cast.

Read on for all the latest details about Nope.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Nope release date

While many details about the film are being kept under wraps at this stage, we do know when it will debut in cinemas.

A release date of Friday 22nd July has been confirmed by Universal – right at the height of summer blockbuster season.

Nope cast

Daniel Kaluuya earned his first Oscar nomination for his lead role in Peele's debut Get Out, so it's no surprise to see him reteam with the director for another collaboration.

He will star alongside Minari's Steven Yeun and Hustlers star Keke Palmer in the new film, but few details about the characters the trio are playing have been released so far – beyond their names and a few clues from the trailer.

Kaluuya and Palmer's characters are named James Haywood and Jill Haywood – suggesting they could be a married couple or possibly siblings, while the trailer sees Jill refer to their business Haywood Ranch as "the only Black-owned horse trainers in Hollywood". Meanwhile Yeun plays a character called Brian.

The cast also includes Michael Wincott (24: Live Another Day), Brandon Perea (The OA), Barbie Ferreira (Euphoria) and Terry Notary – who is known for his motion-capture performances in films including Avatar, The Planet of the Apes reboot series, and The Hobbit trilogy.

Nope plot speculation

At present, specific plot details for the film have not been revealed – but it is being billed as a science-fiction neo-western horror that follows residents of an isolated town who witness a mysterious and abnormal event.

A few more plot details could be gleaned from the recent trailer, especially that it appears to take place largely at Haywood Ranch, the family business owned by James and Jill Haywood which appears to specialise in horse training for movies.

Should more plot details come to light between now and release, we'll post the latest updates here.

Nope trailer

The first trailer for the new film aired at the 2022 Super Bowl, having debuted earlier that day when Jordan Peele posted it to his Twitter account.

The eerie two-minute clip briefly introduces us to some of the key characters and teases the onset of an intriguing event – as the electricity goes out and an ominous cloud appears in the sky, with Kaluuya's character seen asking: "What's a bad miracle?"

Advertisement

You can watch the trailer – which closes with Palmer's character being launched into the sky – below:

Nope arrives in cinemas on 22nd July. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide or visit our Movies hub for all the latest news.