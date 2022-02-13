Set for release on the 22nd July, Nope is Peele's third directing project, with Palmer and Kaluuya appearing in undisclosed roles alongside The Walking Dead 's Steven Yeun and Euphoria 's Barbie Ferreira.

Jordan Peele has shared the trailer for Nope – his upcoming horror film starring Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer.

The two-minute clip, which is airing during the 2022 Super Bowl, sees Palmer's character film an advert for the Haywood Ranch – "the only Black-owned horse trainers in Hollywood".

While Kaluuya's character is tending to the horses, Palmer is dancing in their home when the electricity goes out and an ominous cloud appears in the sky.

"What's a bad miracle? They got a word for that?" Kaluuya says before a number of creepy shots are teased, ending with Palmer being launched into the sky.

The film was shot last June and announced a month later on Peele's Twitter account with a poster of a sinister-looking cloud.

Nope is the second film of Peele's starring Kaluuya, who was nominated for an Academy Award and a BAFTA after appearing in 2017's Get Out, and also features The OA's Brandon Perea and The Crow's Michael Wincott in the cast.

The horror, which was Peele's directorial debut, followed Chris (Kaluuya), a young Black man who uncovers horrifying family secrets when visiting his girlfriend's (Allison Williams) parents.

Peele's follow-up film was 2019's Us, which starred Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss and Tim Heidecker as a group of friends attacked by a group of doppelgängers.

Nope arrives in cinemas on 22nd July.