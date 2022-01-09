When is the Super Bowl 2022? Date and time in UK

The Super Bowl is fast-approaching as the NFL season draws to a close. Teams have navigated their way to the final day in the extended regular season and the play-offs are near.

Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the reigning champions and judging by their regular season form, they’re the team to beat once again.

They boast the second best record in the entire NFL with only the Green Bay Packers ahead of them.

The Dallas Cowboys, LA Rams, Arizona Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans have been among the finest teams around this season and will all head into the playoffs with heavy expectations.

Fans of the sport and casuals alike will come together for the showpiece game in February, and we’ve got some early details including the big date for your diary.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on when the Super Bowl will take place in 2022.

When is the Super Bowl 2022?

The Super Bowl takes place on Sunday 13th February 2021, but any UK fans staying up for the whole thing will be nestled on their sofas long into Valentine’s Day on the 14th.

The game traditionally takes place on the first Sunday of February but an additional regular season game in the 2021 calendar has nudged the game back.

What time is the Super Bowl 2022 in UK?

The Super Bowl kick-off time is 11:30pm in UK time and is likely to run on until approximately 3am in the small hours of Monday morning.

Buckle up for a late on on this side of the Atlantic, and get those excuses ready for your boss – even if you are working from home!

How to watch the Super Bowl 2022 in UK

The Super Bowl will be shown live on BBC One from 11:30pm.

You can stream the game live on BBC iPlayer via a host of devices including smartphones and tablets.

Fans can also watch the game live on Sky Sports NFL and Main Event.

Alternatively, you can also watch the game via NOW without signing up to a contract.

Fans can also tune in via NFL Gamepass which has traditionally shown full US TV coverage of the game including the hallowed adverts. It remains to be seen whether this will be the case again in 2022.

How to watch the Super Bowl in the US

In the US, Super Bowl broadcasting duties are on a three-year cycle between NBC, CBS and Fox.

This was supposed to be a CBS year to broadcast the event, but a network trade has taken place meaning they took last year’s Super Bowl to avoid clashing with the 2022 Winter Olympics coverage. They switched places with NBC, who are on duty this time.

The commentator and analyst roles are yet to be fully confirmed for 2022, but legendary broadcaster Al Michaels has been a regular feature on the rotation since 1988 – from ABC to NBC – and is likely to feature again despite speculation he may move to Amazon Prime Video as they ramp up their coverage in 2022. He is typically paired with Cris Collinsworth.

In 2021, Jim Nantz and Tony Romo brought all the coverage of Super Bowl LV as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers demolished the Kansas City Chiefs.

Where is Super Bowl 2022 being held?

The Super Bowl will be held in SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California – shared home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.

The 70,000-capacity stadium, opened in 2020, can be expanded up to a staggering 100,240 for the Super Bowl.

Recent reports have suggested the game could be moved if Californian officials bring in tighter COVID restrictions – with a move to the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium touted as a replacement – but this appears unlikely.

When is Super Bowl 2022 halftime show?

The Super Bowl halftime show is the moment worlds collide. Sport and music come together for a baffling, head-scratching 12 minutes of riotous colour and noise. 2022 will be no exception.

The halftime show should take place at around 1am in the early hours of Monday 14th February, but keep an eye on the game because it could come around sooner or later.

Five artists will perform in the show. Five. Dr Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige. Expect fireworks – literally and metaphorically.

