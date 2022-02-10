The greatest show on turf will be played out between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams, a fresh set of contenders to kick-start the post-Tom Brady era.

The Super Bowl is a growing spectacle in the UK as interest in the NFL gains traction on the east side of the Atlantic, and it's coming to a TV screen near you this Sunday.

Quarterback Joe Burrows has picked up plenty of hype over the playoff season due to his highly-confident style, while veteran Rams QB Matt Stafford is gunning for the first Super Bowl ring of his career in the first season after ending his 12-year spell with the Detroit Lions.

Both teams will go hammer-and-tongs for victory in Los Angeles – the Super Bowl stadium is 'home' to the Rams during the regular season – and a growing worldwide audience will be there to see it all live.

BBC, Sky Sports and NFL Gamepass all boast a range of options for you to soak up and enjoy. Check out everything you need to know below.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch the Super Bowl live on TV in 2022.

Is the Super Bowl on UK TV?

Yes! Super Bowl LVI is coming to UK TV screens this weekend with a whole range of options including free-to-air channels, paid subscriptions and even an option to watch the full US broadcast including adverts and more.

Check out the range of options below including timings and links to watch the game on a host of platforms.

How to watch the Super Bowl 2022 in UK

The Super Bowl will be shown live on BBC One from 11:30pm on Sunday 13th February 2022.

You can stream the game live on BBC iPlayer via a host of devices including smartphones and tablets.

Fans can also watch the game live on Sky Sports NFL and Main Event.

Alternatively, you can also watch the game via NOW without signing up to a contract.

Fans can also tune in for just 99p via NFL Gamepass which will show full US TV coverage of the game including the hallowed US adverts.

How to watch the Super Bowl in the US

In the US, Super Bowl broadcasting duties are on a three-year cycle between NBC, CBS and Fox.

This was supposed to be a CBS year to broadcast the event, but a network trade has taken place meaning they took last year's Super Bowl to avoid clashing with the 2022 Winter Olympics coverage. They switched places with NBC, who are on duty this time.

The commentator and analyst roles are yet to be fully confirmed for 2022, but legendary broadcaster Al Michaels has been a regular feature on the rotation since 1988 – from ABC to NBC – and is likely to feature again despite speculation he may move to Amazon Prime Video as they ramp up their coverage in 2022. He is typically paired with Cris Collinsworth.

In 2021, Jim Nantz and Tony Romo brought all the coverage of Super Bowl LV as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers demolished the Kansas City Chiefs.

