However, it transcends sport alone. The Super Bowl has carved out a reputation as the ultimate night of entertainment with the glittering crown jewel of the halftime show embedded between the second and third quarters of the game.

The Super Bowl is known as the greatest show on turf. It is the pinnacle of the US sporting calendar and the ultimate goal of every NFL, college and high school football player.

There really is something for everyone on Super Bowl night with a string of major performing artists from around the world coming to put on a show in the mid-game festivities.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on when the Super Bowl will take place in 2022.

When is the Super Bowl halftime show?

Super Bowl LVI kicks off on Sunday 13th February 2022, but will run into the early hours of Monday morning. Prepare yourself for a late one!

What time is the Super Bowl halftime show?

The game itself is scheduled to get underway at 11:30pm (UK time).

The halftime show is likely to begin around 1am on Monday morning, but tune in earlier to make sure you catch the whole thing.

Who is performing in the Super Bowl 2022 halftime show?

Buckle up, this is not a line-up to be missed. The Super Bowl 2022 halftime show performers will be Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. And we are absolutely ready for it!

Blige is the only star from the list to have performed at the Super Bowl previously, alongside another all-star (and eclectic) line-up including Aerosmith, NSYNC, Britney Spears and Nelly.

How long is the Super Bowl halftime show?

Regular NFL games have a 12-minute break between halves but the Super Bowl's grander scale means a longer gap at halftime.

The performing artist is, on average, granted around 13 to 14 minutes to strut their stuff in front of a global television audience of 160 million.

Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams players and coaches could be kept waiting for up to 30 minutes, with logistical issues such as the set-up and take-down of performance stages needing to be sorted.

What channel is the Super Bowl halftime show on?

The Super Bowl halftime show will be shown live on BBC One. Coverage of the game begins at 11:30pm, but the show won't take place until (you guessed it) halfway through, at approximately 1am.

You can stream the game live on BBC iPlayer via a host of devices including smartphones and tablets.

Fans can also watch the game live on Sky Sports NFL and Main Event.

Alternatively, you can also watch the game via NOW without signing up to a contract.

Fans can also tune in for just 99p via NFL Gamepass which will show full US TV coverage of the game including the hallowed US adverts.

Who performed at the Super Bowl 2021 halftime show?

Last year's Super Bowl saw The Weeknd take over proceedings on his own. He became the fifth solo act to command the stage alone since 2000, following in the footsteps of Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Prince and Paul McCartney.

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez wowed fans at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami at Super Bowl LIV in 2020.

Super Bowl halftime show history

A host of iconic artists and bands have performed at the Super Bowl over the years. RadioTimes.com has compiled the list of halftime performers since 2000:

2021 – The Weeknd

2020 – Shakira and Jennifer Lopez

2019 – Maroon 5, Travis Scott, Big Boi

2018 – Justin Timberlake

2017 – Lady Gaga

2016 – Coldplay, Beyonce, Bruno Mars

2015 – Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz, Missy Elliot

2014 – Bruno Mars, Red Hot Chili Peppers

2013 – Beyonce, Destiny’s Child

2012 – Madonna, Nicki Minaj, Cee Lo Green, M.I.A., LMFAO

2011 – The Black Eyed Peas, Usher, Slash

2010 – The Who

2009 – Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

2008 – Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers

2007 – Prince

2006 – The Rolling Stones

2005 – Paul McCartney

2004 – Jessica Simpson, Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake, P. Diddy, Kid Rock, Nelly

2003 – Shania Twain, No Doubt, Sting

2002 – U2

2001 – Aerosmith, NSYNC, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige, Nelly

2000 – Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias

