One fan said "Thrawn AND Ezra back in the same episode, we Rebels fans have been treated #Ahsoka", while another said that Mikkselsen "IS Thrawn", calling it "perfect casting".

However, one surprising sticking point did come up for some fans, who noted a resemblance between the villain and the owner of Twitter, which has recently been rebranded as X, Elon Musk.

One viewer pointing out the resemblance said: "You can NOT tell me that Elon Musk and Grand Admiral Thrawn aren’t the same person."

Another added: "Ahsoka keeps on serving but why does Thrawn looks like a blue Elon Musk".

However, many were just happy to see Thrawn and Ezra finally arrive, with one fan saying: "I can’t believe we’re living in a timeline where we get to see Thrawn & Ezra Bridger in live action Star Wars."

Others speculated as to how Thrawn will play into the already announced Star Wars film directed by Ahsoka showrunner Dave Filoni, which will reportedly bring the so-called Mando-verse, including shows such as The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett and Ahsoka, to a head.

One fan speculated: "So Dave Filoni’s Star Wars movie (if Lucasfilm ever follows through with a single film), is gonna be Mando, #Ahsoka, Baby Yoda, uncanny valley Luke Skywalker, and the rest of the gang taking on a resurgent Empire led by Thrawn, right? Can’t imagine where else this is all headed."

