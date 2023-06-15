The first episode, called The Broken Circle, dropped on Paramount Plus in the UK and the US on 15th June 2023, and fans are happy to be back in the world of Trek following the end of Star Trek: Picard.

It's been a year since we last caught up with Captain Pike and the crew of the USS Enterprise in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds , and now the second season has officially kicked off.

This season has plenty for fans to look forward to, including that much-hyped Lower Decks crossover. But when is the next episode set to drop on Paramount Plus, and what's the full release schedule for the season?

Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2.

Ethan Peck as Spock in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Michael Gibson/Paramount+

With the first episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 having been released, fans will no doubt be wondering when it is that they can next pick back up with the crew of the USS Enterprise in episode 2.

Well, you're in luck, as there's not long to wait. Episode 2 will release on Thursday 22nd June 2023 on Paramount Plus in both the US and the UK.

How many episodes are in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2?

Jess Bush as Chapel and Babs Olusanmokun as M'Benga in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Michael Gibson/Paramount+

There will be 10 episodes in this season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds in total, just as there were in the first season and in all three seasons of Star Trek: Picard.

However, you don't need to worry that once these 10 episodes are up you won't see this crew of the USS Enterprise again. In fact, it has already been confirmed that a third season is on the way, meaning there are still plenty more adventures to look forward to.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 release schedule

Tawny Newsome as Mariner and Jack Quaid as Boimler in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Michael Gibson/Paramount+

You can find a full guide to the release schedule for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 below, meaning you can keep up to date with each of the new episodes as soon as they land.

The season will run through from 15th June to 17th August 2023, with the episodes releasing as follows:

Episode 1 – The Broken Circle – Thursday 15th June 2023 (out now)

Episode 2 – Ad Astra Per Aspera – Thursday 22nd June 2023

Episode 3 – Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow – Thursday 29th June 2023

Episode 4 – Among the Lotus Eaters – Thursday 6th July 2023

Episode 5 – Charades – Thursday 13th July 2023

Episode 6 – Lost in Translation – Thursday 20th July 2023

Episode 7 – Those Old Scientists – Thursday 27th July 2023

Episode 8 – Under the Cloak of War – Thursday 3rd August 2023

Episode 9 – Subspace Rhapsody – Thursday 10th August 2023

Episode 10 – Hegemony – Thursday 17th August 2023

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 trailer

You can watch the full the trailer for the new season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds right here now.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 will land on Paramount Plus on 15th June. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

