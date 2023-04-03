As per the 1987 feature, the story follows an affair between married man Dan Gallagher (Jackson) and his mysterious lover Alex Forrest (Caplan), which soon gets out of hand.

A modern reimagining of iconic thriller Fatal Attraction is coming to Paramount Plus starring Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson, with the first trailer offering a glimpse at what's in store.

What he believed to be a casual fling becomes far more serious when Alex begins behaving increasingly erratically, including showing up at Dan's family home and speaking to his wife, Beth (Amanda Peet).

To set itself apart from the acclaimed source material, which earned six nominations at the Academy Awards in the year of its release, the Paramount Plus remake will cast one eye forward to well beyond the events of the original film.

The narrative will be split between the days of the doomed affair and 15 years later, when Dan is paroled from prison after serving time for Alex's murder. Watch the Fatal Attraction trailer below:

The first episode of Fatal Attraction will be directed by Silver Tree, who has previously worked on Netflix thrillers Dead to Me and You, as well as HBO comedy-drama The Flight Attendant.

Caplan is coming off an acclaimed turn on Disney Plus miniseries Fleishman Is in Trouble, whilst Jackson is known for his performances in Fringe, The Affair and Little Fires Everywhere.

Fatal Attraction also stars Toby Huss, Reno Wilson and Brian Goodman, while the Paramount Plus adaptation was developed by Desperate Housewives writer Alexandra Cunningham and Kevin J Hynes.

The original Fatal Attraction film was released by Paramount Pictures and is also available to watch on the streaming service, which launched in the UK last year.

Fatal Attraction is coming to Paramount Plus on Monday 1st May 2023. Get a seven-day free trial of Paramount Plus on Amazon Prime Video.

