Rabbit Hole has dropped its first two episodes today, introducing Sutherland as corporate spy John Weir, who finds himself framed for murder by a powerful, unknown entity.

While 24 doesn't look to be coming back anytime soon, Kiefer Sutherland fans can find the action star in an all-new series on Paramount Plus starting from this week.

As he strives to clear his name, Weir uncovers a dangerous plot against democracy that would have dire consequences for people around the world.

Speaking to Collider, Sutherland spoke of how Rabbit Hole is an homage of sorts: "We were gonna kind of hearken back to these thrillers from the ‘70s, like Three Days of the Condor and The Parallax View and Marathon Man.

"Now, these are all the films that I grew up on and that I have such fond memories of, and that, when I started my career, I really wanted to get to do those films, those kinds of movies that I watched."

Here's everything you need to know about the hot new political thriller.

CONFIRMED: Rabbit Hole launches on Paramount Plus on Monday 27th March 2023.

Like other Paramount Plus originals, the show will follow a weekly release schedule.

How to watch Rabbit Hole in the UK

Rabbit Hole is coming exclusively to Paramount Plus in the UK, where it will launch a day later than its US debut on Sunday 26th March 2023.

You can sign up to Paramount Plus now for £6.99/month or £69.90 for a full year, and get a seven-day free trial.

Rabbit Hole cast

Kiefer Sutherland leads the cast of Rabbit Hole, which sees him return to the spy thriller genre where he previously found great popularity as the star of 24.

In this offering he plays John Weir, a corporate spy framed for murder, who uncovers a sinister plot against democracy whilst fighting to clear his name.

Screen legend Charles Dance, who has appeared in everything from Game of Thrones to The Crown to Godzilla, co-stars as Dr Ben Wilson, a mysterious client of John's.

The cast also features Rob Yang (Succession), Meta Golding (Empire), Jason Butler Harner (The Handmaid's Tale), Ishan Davé (Kim's Convenience) and Wendy Makkena (Sister Act).

What is Rabbit Hole about?

Rabbit Hole follows John Weir, a slick corporate spy who usually has no trouble deceiving his targets. However, when he's framed for murder, he finds himself battling for survival.

An unknown entity with seemingly limitless influence wants him off the board, and when John does some digging he stumbles onto a plot that threatens the future of democracy itself.

Rabbit Hole trailer

Paramount Plus released a tantalising trailer for Rabbit Hole in February 2023, with fans delighted to see Sutherland returning to his action roots after a significant absence. Watch now:

Previously, a shorter teaser had introduced the hot new series. Watch here:

Rabbit Hole is available to stream on Paramount Plus from Monday 27th March 2023 – you can sign up for Paramount Plus now.

