Will there be a 1923 season 3? Latest news on Yellowstone prequel
Fans are waiting for word on the future of the spin-off. *SPOILERS FOR SEASON 2 EPISODE 7*
Yellowstone prequel 1923 has almost concluded its second season, with a feature-length finale coming this week to wrap up the latest chapter in Taylor Sheridan's Western franchise.
Earlier speculation that the series would be ending after season 2 has recently been called into question, with some fans taking issue with the lack of time that Jacob (Harrison Ford) and Cara (Helen Mirren) have actually spent at Dutton Ranch in this chapter.
The status of the show remains a mystery, with the crew and studio staying coy on precisely what they have planned next for 1923 and the Yellowstone franchise as a whole, which has been in a state of flux since the original series ended last year.
If you're keen to see more from the series, read on for everything we know so far about the future of 1923.
Will there be 1923 season 3?
Paramount+ is yet to confirm whether 1923 will return for a third season.
Fans have long speculated that the Yellowstone prequel would conclude with its second outing, but the lack of confirmation from the studio nor creator Taylor Sheridan has led to theories that it could live on.
For now, we'll just have to wait and see, but if the show does end here it certainly won't be due to lack of interest; Sheridan's Yellowstone franchise continues to be a major draw, with 1923 season 2 outperforming the first in terms of viewership (via THR).
When could a potential 1923 season 3 be released?
If 1923 were to be renewed for a third season, it would hopefully arrive more rapidly than the second.
There was a full two years separating the season 1 finale and the season 2 premiere, but that was partly down to the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and Writers Guild of America (WGA) strikes, which shut down many US productions in 2023.
With that dispute settled, it's possible we could have a quicker turnaround for a potential third season.
Still, we should probably give the starry cast and crew approximately 18 months to put it together, pointing to a possible launch in autumn/winter 2026.
Who could star in a potential 1923 season 3?
If 1923 were to be renewed for a third season, we'd expect the world-famous stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren to reprise their roles as Jacob and Cara Dutton.
There would certainly be room for new additions, however, following the cataclysmic events of season 2 episode 7, in which seven characters were brutally killed off.
That includes Jack Dutton (played by Darren Mann), Runs His Horse (Michael Spears), Pete Plenty Clouds (Jeremy Gauna), Marshal Kent (Jamie McShane) and Father Renaud (Sebastian Roché).
Here's a reminder of the key players in 1923 season 2, who could potentially reappear:
- Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton
- Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton
- Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton
- Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra
- Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton
- Isabel May as Elsa Dutton
- Brian Geraghty as Zane Davis
- Aminah Nieves as Teonna Rainwater
- Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth 'Liz' Strafford
- Timothy Dalton as Donald Whitfield
What could happen in a potential 1923 season 3?
If 1923 were to be renewed for a third season, it could well bring this chapter of life on the Dutton Ranch to a close (as many believed the second would).
We'll update this page once any story details are revealed.
Is there a trailer for a potential 1923 season 3?
Nothing yet! We'll update this page if any new footage drops.
1923 is available to stream on Paramount+.
