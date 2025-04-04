The status of the show remains a mystery, with the crew and studio staying coy on precisely what they have planned next for 1923 and the Yellowstone franchise as a whole, which has been in a state of flux since the original series ended last year.

If you're keen to see more from the series, read on for everything we know so far about the future of 1923.

Will there be 1923 season 3?

Helen Mirren as Cara. Trae Patton/ Paramount+

Paramount+ is yet to confirm whether 1923 will return for a third season.

Fans have long speculated that the Yellowstone prequel would conclude with its second outing, but the lack of confirmation from the studio nor creator Taylor Sheridan has led to theories that it could live on.

For now, we'll just have to wait and see, but if the show does end here it certainly won't be due to lack of interest; Sheridan's Yellowstone franchise continues to be a major draw, with 1923 season 2 outperforming the first in terms of viewership (via THR).

When could a potential 1923 season 3 be released?

If 1923 were to be renewed for a third season, it would hopefully arrive more rapidly than the second.

There was a full two years separating the season 1 finale and the season 2 premiere, but that was partly down to the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and Writers Guild of America (WGA) strikes, which shut down many US productions in 2023.

With that dispute settled, it's possible we could have a quicker turnaround for a potential third season.

Still, we should probably give the starry cast and crew approximately 18 months to put it together, pointing to a possible launch in autumn/winter 2026.

Who could star in a potential 1923 season 3?

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. Paramount Plus

If 1923 were to be renewed for a third season, we'd expect the world-famous stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren to reprise their roles as Jacob and Cara Dutton.

There would certainly be room for new additions, however, following the cataclysmic events of season 2 episode 7, in which seven characters were brutally killed off.

That includes Jack Dutton (played by Darren Mann), Runs His Horse (Michael Spears), Pete Plenty Clouds (Jeremy Gauna), Marshal Kent (Jamie McShane) and Father Renaud (Sebastian Roché).

Here's a reminder of the key players in 1923 season 2, who could potentially reappear:

Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton

Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton

Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton

Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra

Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton

Isabel May as Elsa Dutton

Brian Geraghty as Zane Davis

Aminah Nieves as Teonna Rainwater

Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth 'Liz' Strafford

Timothy Dalton as Donald Whitfield

What could happen in a potential 1923 season 3?

If 1923 were to be renewed for a third season, it could well bring this chapter of life on the Dutton Ranch to a close (as many believed the second would).

We'll update this page once any story details are revealed.

Is there a trailer for a potential 1923 season 3?

Nothing yet! We'll update this page if any new footage drops.

1923 is available to stream on Paramount+.

