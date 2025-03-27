The show is reportedly set to see Luke Grimes reprise his Yellowstone role as livestock commissioner Kayce Dutton, with the series set to tap into his background as a Navy SEAL.

The Yellowstone finale left Kayce signing the entire land of the Yellowstone Ranch over to Rainwater and his tribe for $1.25 an acre, with the condition that the land would never be developed, and Kayce, his wife Monica (Kelsey Asbille) and their son Tate (Brecken Merrill) would stay on a small parcel where they’ve built a home.

Luke Grimes in Yellowstone. Paramount+

The show, which has not yet been officially ordered or confirmed, would sit alongside another Yellowstone spin-off that's in development, centred on Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser's characters Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler.

That show is expected to have the name Yellowstone in its title, is reportedly being developed by Sheridan, and it is expected that it could be the central continuation of the original show's storyline.

Other shows set in the Yellowstone universe include 1883, which ran for one season, as well as 1923, the second and final season of which is ongoing.

There is also another show on the way which is set in the present day, called The Madison, which will star Michelle Pfeiffer and has already been filmed.

It will follow the McIntosh family, who live in the Madison River valley of central Montana.

